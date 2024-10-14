Lumber Company Selects Rutherford County for New Distribution Operations

NORTH CAROLINA, October 14 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Cedar Direct, LLC, a lumber distributor, will create 20 new jobs in Rutherford County. The company will invest $925,000 to locate a distribution and warehousing facility in the Town of Spindale.

“Cedar Direct is setting up operations in Rutherford County at a time when the spirit of collaboration and resiliency is on full display,” said Governor Cooper. “This decision by Cedar Direct provides new economic opportunities for a skilled and hardworking people.”

Cedar Direct distributes cedar and specialty lumber to wholesalers and suppliers. The company supplies lumber yards, mills, supply houses, and contractors with high quality Western Red cedar and other specialty building products. This site will be a third location for the company offering boards, lumber, and timber in different sizes and edges and for various applications.

“We are happy to announce our 3rd location in Spindale, North Carolina. A big reason we chose this location is the collaborative efforts between Cedar Direct and The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina,” said Dale Hatfield, Manager of Cedar Direct. “The progressive business stance the State has taken, along with the growing market of cedar, is really what led us to choose North Carolina. Cedar Direct is extremely excited to be a part of Spindale and serving the community.”

“Rutherford County has a storied history with manufacturing and industrial operations that will be a great foundation for Cedar Direct’s next phase of growth,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This history, combined with our convenient, East Coast location and commitment to being ‘First in Talent’ will support the company for years to come.”

Although salaries will vary by position, the average annual wage will be $61,800, exceeding the Rutherford County average of $45,030. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Cedar Direct’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This investment is a great signal that the Town of Spindale is open for new business,” said N.C. Senator Timothy D. Moffitt. “I appreciate all the diligent work of the state and local officials, as well as the economic developers that helped bring Cedar Direct to our community.”

“This announcement is great news for Rutherford County,” said N.C. Representative Jake Johnson. “In light of the devastation left by the storms, it is more important now than ever to expand economic opportunities in our region and these good paying jobs will help do just that.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, North Carolina Community College System, Isothermal Community College, Rutherford County, and the Town of Spindale.

