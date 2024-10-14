SimDunk's Pioneer Test Scores Big, Igniting Excitement for Web3 Basketball





SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimDunk, the highly anticipated cyberpunk street basketball game incubated and published by Web3 gaming powerhouse GGI, has just concluded its 2-week Pioneer Test—and the results are nothing short of impressive. From September 19th to 30th, almost 5,000 players had the exclusive opportunity to enter the game’s futuristic basketball metaverse, and they were met with a thrilling blend of intense competition, strategic gameplay, and a visually stunning cyberpunk universe.

A Slam Dunk Success with Players

SimDunk's Pioneer Test proved the game’s wide appeal to both gamers and sports fans alike. The test showcased the game’s fast-paced combat mechanics, allowing players to dive into intense, street-style basketball matches set against the backdrop of a vibrant cyberpunk world. Beyond the court action, SimDunk’s sophisticated cultivation system and rich suite of NFTs added strategic depth, providing players with both a competitive edge and valuable rewards for their skills and efforts.

Early player feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and the numbers back it up. The game achieved an impressive Day-1 retention rate of 75.27%, with 65.97% of players returning on Day 3, and 52.99% staying engaged by Day 7. On average, players spent nearly three hours daily immersed in SimDunk’s universe, completing a total of 77,601 games. These stats speak to the game's potential to captivate and retain a growing community, even in the competitive landscape of Web3 gaming.





Pioneering the NFT Game

One of the major highlights of the test was the launch of SimDunk’s Super-Baller NFT collection. These unique NFTs serve as the key to unlocking SimDunk’s play-to-earn ecosystem, granting players access to exclusive in-game features and advantages. During the Pioneer Test, a total of 2,389 Super-Baller NFTs were minted on Arbitrum, with each NFT possessing special star attributes that directly influence both the player’s performance and the value of the asset.

These NFTs aren’t just digital collectibles; they’re essential companions in a player's journey toward dominating the SimDunk court. Early adopters who secured their Super-Ballers are now part of an elite group of pioneers, laying the groundwork for the full launch of the game’s play-to-earn ecosystem.

Building Momentum for the Future

SimDunk’s successful Pioneer Test has set the stage for what’s to come. With its unique blend of action-packed street basketball gameplay, strategic elements, and its integration of cutting-edge Web3 technologies like NFTs, SimDunk is shaping up to be a major player in the world of blockchain gaming. The strong retention rates and enthusiastic player engagement are a clear testament to its potential for long-term success.

As the game gears up for its next phase, players and fans can look forward to even more exciting developments. Whether you're an avid basketball fan, a cyberpunk aficionado, or a Web3 enthusiast, SimDunk is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience that combines adrenaline-pumping action with the rewards of a thriving NFT economy.

Ready for More?

The Pioneer Test may have wrapped up, but SimDunk’s journey is just getting started. With a strong foundation and a passionate community already forming, the game is poised to take the blockchain gaming world by storm. Keep an eye out for SimDunk’s next Telegram mini-game to jump into the cyberpunk basketball universe and show off your skills on the court.

Whether you’re chasing slam dunks or stacking your NFT collection, SimDunk is set to deliver a basketball experience like no other. Get ready to lace up and hit the courts—the future of Web3 sports gaming is here!



