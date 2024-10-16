National Investment Law Firm Provides Critical Update for GWG Holdings Investors

GWG Holdings Inc InvestmentFraud awyers.com

GWG Holdings investors: Time is critical! Haselkorn & Thibaut offers expert guidance on recovery options. Act now! Free consult available.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide investment fraud law firm Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) has released an urgent and comprehensive update for investors affected by the GWG Holdings bankruptcy. As the complex situation continues to unfold, this law firm remains dedicated to helping investors understand their rights and pursue all available avenues for recovery. (including, but not limited to: FINRA Case No. 23-03209).Investors can contact Haselkorn & Thibaut at 1-888-784-3315 or visit InvestmentFraudLawyers.com to schedule a free consultation and receive the GWG Investor Guide.Background on GWG Holdings BankruptcyGWG Holdings, once a prominent player in the life settlement industry, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 20, 2022. This filing came after years of regulatory scrutiny and financial difficulties, revealing that the company's assets were highly speculative and illiquid. The bankruptcy has left thousands of investors, particularly those holding L Bonds, facing significant financial losses and uncertainty about their investments.Key Developments in the GWG Holdings CaseAs part of the bankruptcy plan activated on August 1, 2023, GWG L Bonds were terminated and replaced with "New Series A1 WDT Interests". The company is now undergoing complete liquidation, with the establishment of two liquidating trusts:1. The Wind Down Trust: Responsible for managing and liquidating the company's remaining assets.2. The Litigation Trust: Tasked with pursuing potential legal claims on behalf of creditors.Potential Losses for InvestorsL Bondholders, who are owed approximately $1.3 billion, stand to lose a substantial portion of their investment. Some estimates suggest that investors may receive as little as 0.5% of their original investment, though the final recovery amount remains uncertain pending the completion of the liquidation process.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies have ongoing investigations into GWG Holdings and its sales practices. These investigations may uncover additional information relevant to investor claims.Legal Options for GWG Holdings InvestorsHaselkorn & Thibaut, with over 50 years of combined experience and a remarkable 98% success rate, is actively pursuing FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG investors. This process allows investors to seek compensation from their financial advisors and the brokerage firms they represent in a private, expedited manner."FINRA arbitration offers a more efficient and often more favorable path to recovery for many investors," explained Matthew Thibaut, Partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. "Our team's extensive experience in this area allows us to navigate the complexities of these cases and fight for the best possible outcomes for our clients."Why Investors Should Act Now1. Statute of Limitations: There are time limits on when claims can be filed, making prompt action crucial.2. Preservation of Evidence: Early action helps ensure that all relevant documents and information are preserved.3. Potential for Earlier Resolution: The sooner a claim is filed, the sooner an investor may receive compensation.4. Several of the firms and advisors that sold GWG have gone out of business or are no longer financially viable, those who act timely have a better chance of recovery in these types of situations.Immediate Actions for Affected Investors1. Review your investment portfolio to identify any GWG Holdings products, including L Bonds and preferred stock.2. Gather all relevant documentation related to your GWG investments, including account statements, prospectuses, and communications with your financial advisor.3. Contact Haselkorn & Thibaut for a free, confidential consultation to discuss your legal options and potential for recovery.Guidance from Haselkorn & Thibaut"The GWG Holdings bankruptcy is a complex situation that requires expert legal guidance," said Matthew Thibaut, Partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. "Our firm's deep understanding of securities law and extensive experience in investment fraud cases positions us uniquely to assist GWG investors in navigating this challenging landscape."The firm offers a comprehensive approach to investor representation, including:• Thorough case evaluation and strategy development• Expert navigation of FINRA arbitration procedures• Access to a network of financial experts and forensic accountants• Transparent communication throughout the legal processFree Consultation and GWG Investor GuideHaselkorn & Thibaut is offering affected investors a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss their specific situation and potential legal options. Additionally, the firm has prepared a comprehensive GWG Investor Guide, available upon request, which provides detailed information about the bankruptcy proceedings, potential recovery options, and key considerations for investors."We understand the stress and uncertainty that GWG investors are facing," added Matthew Thibaut. "Our goal is to provide clear, actionable guidance and aggressive representation to help our clients recover as much of their losses as possible."Investors can contact Haselkorn & Thibaut at 1-888-784-3315 or visit InvestmentFraudLawyers.com to schedule a free consultation and receive the GWG Investor Guide.Don't let the complexities of this situation prevent you from seeking the compensation you may be entitled to – act now to protect your financial future. Waiting and hoping is not an effective strategy for recovery.About Haselkorn & Thibaut:Haselkorn & Thibaut is a national investment fraud law firm with offices across the United States. With over 50 years of combined experience and a 98% success rate, the firm specializes in representing investors in FINRA arbitration claims against financial advisors and brokerage firms. Their team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to fighting for investor rights and recovering losses caused by investment fraud and misconduct.sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GWG Holdings securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products.For more information, visit www.investmentfraudlawyers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.