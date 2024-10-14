XP.GG Adds Valorant as its First Riot Games Title

Valorant joins Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Overwatch 2 as another AAA Title on XP.GG

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perion Labs has officially added Valorant to XP.GG's lineup of AAA titles. XP.GG allows gamers to earn real rewards by completing challenges in their favourite games. Valorant joins Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Overwatch 2 as another globally popular game on the growing XP.GG gaming platform. Competitions for Valorant begin at XP.GG on October 16th.



“By bringing Valorant to XP.GG, we’re not just adding a popular title—we’re inviting millions of passionate gamers to enter to win real prizes as they get good at games they love,” said Jan Hartmann, co-founder of Perion Labs and CEO of XP.GG. “Look for more titles to be added in the coming months, along with tens of thousands of dollars of real prizes for gamers who Get Good on XP.GG.”

With the addition of Valorant to XP.GG players have the opportunity to earn tangible rewards for excelling in one of the most competitive and beloved FPS games worldwide. Valorant, a 5v5 tactical shooter developed by Riot Games, has over 17 million monthly active players and has developed a passionate global fan base since its launch in 2020. Known for its strategic gameplay and fast-paced action, Valorant has become a staple in the Esports community and a driving force in the first-person shooter genre.

Adding Valorant to XP.GG is a strategic move that taps into the game’s enormous player base and influence, further expanding the reach of XP.GG. Since its release, Valorant has consistently ranked among the top FPS titles. The game’s competitive integrity and thriving Esports scene can make it a magnet for highly engaged gamers. This integration will not only bring new users to XP.GG, but also elevate the experience for existing players by adding more competitive and rewarding challenges to the platform.

Gamers Get Good and Get Rewarded

“XP.GG rewards gamers for getting good at the games they already are playing,” said Amos Whitewolf, co-founder of Perion Labs and CTO of XP.GG. “Get five kills, and you could win a PS5, a gaming PC, and much more. You don’t even have to win in the game; you just have to complete the challenges. It’s as simple as that. The more challenges gamers complete, the higher their chance of winning. We have thousands of gamers completing challenges at XP.GG since it launched, giving them a shot at real prizes for getting good.”

Prizes include a $6,000 gaming PC setup, a PS5, and more, totaling over $10,000 in value.

“Every victory on XP.GG brings more than just glory; it brings tangible rewards across all the games you already love,” added Amos. “So earning rewards becomes a game itself on top of the challenge of getting good in the games you already play.”

New Game. New Phase. New Features.

XP.GG is excited to introduce two new features aimed at enhancing user engagement and rewarding the community. The first is XP.GG Referrals - designed to reward users for helping grow the community. By sharing a personalised referral link, current users can invite non-users to sign up for XP.GG and join a specific competition. Once they complete their first challenge in any supported game, both users will receive 50 bonus tickets for the Major Prize draw.

They have also launched Valorant Cooperative Challenges, a new feature allowing users to team up with other XP.GG players for challenges. By working together, both players can earn XP and progress on their Battle Pass, creating a new way to collaborate, compete, and rank up faster.

XP.GG Referrals are live now while Valorant Cooperative Challenges go live on the 16th of October when Valorant competitions launch on the platform.

Perion Labs

Perion Labs’ mission is to make gaming better by incorporating blockchain, empowering gamers and the gaming industry. Their current project is XP.GG, a one-stop gaming platform where all gamers can experience the best of web3 in their favourite games, along with turnkey monetization for developers, Esports teams, creators, and stakeholders.

