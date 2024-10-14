Talking politics with peers

Politics can be a stressful discussion topic, but when election season arrives, political chatter is difficult to avoid. Pre-election season is a high stress time every election cycle, especially in a world that feels polarized and divided. A Baylor College of Medicine psychiatrist explains how to discuss politics in a calm manner among family, friends and colleagues.

“Look at the environment in which you are making a political statement,” said Dr. Asim Shah, professor and executive vice chair in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor. “Everyone should be careful about what they say – especially in the workplace.”

Listen

While workplace boundaries differ from boundaries with family and friends, it is important to listen and respect one another when having a political conversation. Work brings stricter boundaries because words can be misconstrued and could potentially jeopardize your job. Listen to the conversation and try to not get too heated about the subject.

Shah also recommends listening to the other side when discussing politics with family and friends to understand their point of view. If your friend or family member disagrees with your views, do not feel obligated to express your side; simply listen and try to not further engage or persuade them. One person cannot easily convince another to alter their views, and a common mistake people make in these environments is feeling the need to change another person’s political beliefs.

“If we understand that we cannot change someone else’s views, the conversation will be easier. Give everyone space and listen to all sides,” he said.

Know when to stop

Political conversations can range from civil to intense, and at times, the discussion hits a dead end. If a conversation is hostile but goes nowhere, Shah suggests using the rule of three to five minutes: “If you feel the discussion is getting repeatedly heated in three to five minutes, stop and change the subject or go do something else, or else it will become a heated debate or fight. There is no need to risk your relationship.”

Be respectful

No matter the setting, remember this is a reciprocal discussion. If you’re talking, let others speak as well and listen to their point of view. Have a respectful, calm conversation to avoid arguments.

Mediate and take a break

If the political banter is among at least three people and it gets heated, try to mediate by saying something like, “I hear your side, now let’s hear the other person’s side, then we can sleep on it.” Give yourselves space so the intensity lowers when you revisit the conversation after taking a break.

Don’t assume you’re right

Before getting into a political conversation, do not assume you will always be correct.

“Anyone who starts the political discussion thinks they’re right, and that is the problem,” Shah said. “We often forget to respect each other, and we start challenging people without knowing the facts.”

If you disagree with another person, do not insult them. Instead, repeat their points and say, “I was not aware of that; I will do more research,” to slow down the process.

Do not offend others and make sure to fact check. After five minutes, take a break and move on, regrouping later if necessary.

Election stress is not a novel idea. Instead of arguing, listen and respect other points of view to avoid hostility.