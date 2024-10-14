Klotman receives Botswana Presidential honor

“Participating in the Independence Day festivities over the past few days has been nothing less than inspirational, Klotman said. “The energy of the youth and the commitment of the government's leadership in shaping Botswana's future was evident in every celebratory event. I'm extremely proud that our cooperative efforts have contributed to the health, safety, and well-being of this generation and those to come. “

The Presidential Order of Honour is the second highest civilian recognition in Botswana.

President Masisi has visited Baylor and Dr. Klotman, Botswana, several times.

“That first clinic for HIV/AIDS treatment has expanded to several other health programs, a medical school and now STEM education, said Dr. Klotman. “President Masisi, the Ministry of Health and the People of Botswana work closely with Baylor to be certain any help we provide is what Botswana wants and needs to advance their healthcare programs, educational system and economy.”

In 2003, the Botswana Baylor-Children’s Clinical Centre of Excellence was established as the first pediatric HIV Clinic on the African Continent. This was made possible through the Botswana Baylor Trust, a Public-Private Partnership between the government of Botswana, the Baylor College of Medicine International Pediatric AIDS Initiative and Texas Children’s Hospital with significant support from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation. Building on this relationship, countless physicians from Botswana have received additional training in care, treatment and research for many health issues.

In 2005, Baylor helped launch the University of Botswana School of Medicine. The latest initiative is focused on developing a STEM+Medicine curriculum for young people in Botswana interested in science, math, technology and medicine.

“Dr. Klotman believes that Baylor is called to heal, educate, and to find solutions to both medical disease and societal issues. He is passionate about Baylor’s work with the government and the people of Botswana and dedicated to working collaboratively to make important changes that improve health for everyone,” said Mr. Kabelo Brown, Director of Ceremony of the 2024 Botswana Honour and Awards event.

The events of the past few days, along with the awarding of special honors, included speakers on a wide variety of topics, cultural activities, and entertainment. An added highlight was the appearance of 2024 Botswana Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo, 200 meter sprinter, and other members of the Olympic team in a national celebration. The largest stadium in Botswana was filled in a welcome to the athletes. Monday, a football match in the National Stadium, followed by the Independence Anniversary State Reception, capped off all the activities.

“Botswana is a beautiful country with leaders who have embraced innovative collaborations to ensure the health and success of their people, said Klotman. “It was an honor for me to participate in this celebration of independence and to receive this award on behalf of Baylor.”

Others receiving the Presidential Order of Honour included:

Hon. Peggy Onkutlwile Serame, Minister of Finance for the Republic of Botswana

Hon. Dr. Kefentse Mzwinila, Minister of Lands and Water Affairs and a clinical psychologist

Prof. Mpho Gregory Molomo, Political Advisor to His Excellency, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi