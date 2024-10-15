Temecula Winnelson Celebrates 25 Years Serving the Community

Event to Commemorate Milestone Includes Ribbon Cutting, Live Entertainment, and Charity Partnership

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temecula Winnelson, the trusted name for plumbing supplies for contractors in the Temecula Valley, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary. This significant milestone commemorates the company's legacy of providing top-tier plumbing solutions, exceptional customer service, and community support.The anniversary celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 41740 Reagan Way, Murrieta, CA 92562. Local customers, partners, and community members are invited to join in the festivities, which will include:Ribbon Cutting CeremonyCatered Taco Bar (Serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)Chair MassagesLive Music by Peter TorresGames & Entertainment (Cornhole and more)Vendor Displays and Demonstrations“We’re incredibly grateful to the Temecula Valley for supporting us over the past 25 years,” says Scott Thornton, owner of Winnelson Temecula, “This celebration is a chance to thank our loyal customers and partners who have made this journey possible.”In the spirit of giving back, Temecula Winnelson has partnered with His Little Feet Nonprofit. All attendees are encouraged to bring a new pair of shoes and socks from popular brands like Nike, Adidas, or Converse. Each donation will go toward helping a child in need, underscoring Temecula Winnelson’s commitment to supporting the local community.Join us in celebrating 25 years of community, camaraderie, and commitment at Temecula Winnelson’s 25th Anniversary event. Help us give back and enjoy an afternoon of food, fun, and festivities!For more information, please contact:Scott Thornton951-894-4098About Temecula Winnelson:Temecula Winnelson is a locally owned and operated wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies, dedicated to providing quality products and personalized service to contractors, homeowners, and local businesses across the Temecula Valley.About His Little Feet Nonprofit:His Little Feet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children in need by providing essential items such as clothing, shoes, and educational resources.

