Penny Foundation Announces Inaugural Southern Scholars Debate Classic Featuring Howard University vs. Samford University

Southern Scholars Debate Classic Flyer

The Howard University vs. Samford University Inaugural Southern Scholars Debate Classic will be held on October 18th in Birmingham, AL.

We believe that democracy is a cornerstone of our nation. What better way for us to see democracy in action than to have our nation's young leaders to model civil debate.” — Lyord Watson Jr., Founder & CEO of The Penny Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Penny Foundation is excited to announce the first-ever Southern Scholars Showcase , an event celebrating collegiate debate and academic excellence. This inaugural debate, featuring Howard University and Samford University, will take place on October 18th at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The event is presented by The Penny Foundation and Jefferson County Commission, with production by BlueJireh, Inc.This highly anticipated debate will highlight the intellectual rigor and competitive spirit of two renowned institutions. It will provide a platform for students, educators, and the community to engage in dynamic discussions on pressing topics such as free enterprise, foreign policy, education, healthcare, and affirmative action. Through their mastery of logic, rhetoric, and persuasion, these scholars will exemplify the power of thoughtful discourse in addressing complex societal issues.Lyord Watson Jr., Founder & CEO of The Penny Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm: "We believe that democracy is a cornerstone of our nation. What better way for us to see democracy in action than to have our nation's young leaders to model civil debate."Event Details:● What: Howard University vs. Samford University College Debate● When: Friday, October 18, 2024● Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM● Where: Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 1101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Birmingham, AL 35211​Samford University Team:● TJ Riggs● Maddox Gates● Debate Coach: Lee Quinn, J.D.Howard University Team:● Elandrea Baker● Robert Khalil Kelly● Debate Coach: Angela D. Minor, Esq.The Southern Scholars Debate Classic is open to the public and free of charge, welcoming students, families, and the community for a morning of intellectual engagement and civic discourse. Audience members can look forward to an inspiring and educational experience that will showcase the debate skills and perspectives of tomorrow's leaders. This event will also continue Sixth Avenue Baptist Church’s legacy of community engagement and enrichment.Registration is now open for attendees and vendors. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.southerndebateclassic.org About Southern Scholars ShowcaseThe Southern Scholars Showcase is dedicated to fostering academic excellence and providing resources for students to explore higher education opportunities. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where students can engage with peers, educators, and institutions to make informed decisions about their academic futures. To learn more visit www.southernscholarsshowcase.org About The Penny FoundationThe Penny Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and empowering communities by providing access to the resources necessary to create lasting change. The Penny Foundation connects people, organizations, and resources in the areas of family, economics, and community development through the lens of technology and innovation. The Foundation is a Birmingham, Alabama- based community chest working to eliminate economic inequality in the Black community. To learn more visit www.pennyfoundation.org About BlueJirehBlueJireh is a premier event production company known for organizing high-impact events that foster education, culture, and social change. They specialize in producing events that unite communities, encourage intellectual growth, and inspire action. BlueJireh is also recognized as a top source for aviation flight and maintenance training, system and parts obsolescence, engineering and coordination and logistics for both US and foreign military. To learn more visit www.bluejireh.com

