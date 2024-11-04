Art-WeekS ™ Wynwood & Art Basel-Miami, A Watershed Year: Prodigious Elections-AccaArt Insider's Guide - Pure Genius

Once Again Art-Weeks Reimagines the Relationship Between Health - Art - Nature - Healing & Creative Entrepreneurship Collectors Edition's To be Distributed Prior to ArtBasel- With a Insider's Guide + Invitations So Little Time So Much To Do, Sculpture David Valero Featured in AccaArt Journal - Beverly Hills, CA

Art-WeekS - MIami invites art-centric aficionados to Embrace + Experience Collectable ART, Culinary Artistry, Eco Fashion with R&R Health + Wellness Lounges

Lennon was recipient 2020 CC-Forum Philanthropy Award with dedication by HSH Prince Albert II Monaco, advancing local to global environmental causes as an homage to the White Feather Foundation.” — Max Studennikoff - Co-Founder CC Forum

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Art-WeekS ™ Miami, November 15 to December 15 coincides with the Climate Change Forum in Paris Dec. 2 -6 and ArtBasel - Miami, December 6 to 8 this year. Green Alliance International's Calendar of Eco Endorsed Events is featured in AccaArt.com Journal XXIII as a collectable Insider’s Guide to must-attend and exclusive activations and occasions.The New York Times ranks ArtBasel's annual mash-up of Art & high-net worth Commerce as the “premier contemporary Art Fair in the Americas!”, with an estimated half-billion dollars in transaction in a matter of days. The stand-alone Art Fair, pop-up pavilions and city-wide galleries proliferate in a flurry of mixed-media color and tropical mid-winter light. ArtWeekS™ welcome international art collectors, gallerists, curators, entrepreneurs, artisans and the art-curious. "In the face of planetary deterioration and a prodigious election in sway a tide of optimistic thinking seems to be the prevailing theme this year," confirms Danna Giroux, author and spokes person for the newly inaugurated HealHouse.ca in King City, Toronto.Planet Fashion TV's co-creation of a retrospective homage to the passing of Gianni Versace will unspool in the re-invented Miami Downtown. Versace succinctly summed up "the driving force in fashion and ART is to simply be yourself".Karen Bystedt’s riveting exhibits of 'the Lost Warhol’s’ in Miami's Design District, 'Author Talks' with a backdrop of a 'Banned Books under a mobile structure' by sculptor, David Valero D.V.D. and Frank Welde and an "Into the Light - Wellness Lounge" hints at the illuminating experience in store for guests and exhibitors alike.Art-WeekS Activations are set to debut in the iconic Wynwood 'Zebra' Building, 2750 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 Nov 28th through December 10ish confirms Dame Munni Irone, Philanthropist and Founder Art & Peace Awards. "Pass by for a complimentary D.M. Royalty Coffee Beverage in honor of the 'Great Elephant Migration' arriving soon on Florida's shores.Also on the roster of highly anticipated Calendar of exclusive events, Friday and Saturday, November 15 & 16, is the 'Close Encounters Champion Mindset Business Summit' serving as a prelude to Miami Art WeekS™. Healthcare Leaders shaping the Future of Naturopathic, traditional Medicine & Commerce are ramping up to launch the 'Patient Zero Project' a truly transformative two month program led by Media Personality, Eric Stoller, Danna Giroux and Diane Kelly, Malibu among them.Here is a seamless collaboration between CollaboARTive, Fridge Art Fair, VStudio.inc, VIPictures.com and AccaArt Journal /Gallery, among them," confirms Carlos Benitez, AccaArt Sr. Editor. "We leverage bespoke brands, foundations, emerging masters and renowned artists and gallerists; all of whom have attained the status of 'collectability'”."This is an immersive experience for guests and participants alike. In most cases they are one in the same. Our Showcase & ‘Marché Haute’ incorporates the artist's vision into a cohesive, finely calibrated, exclusive affaire, ” according to Director of Creative Strategy, Shelby Stone. Her most recent foray, September 21 was the U.N. Peace Day in NYC’s Times Square on the Good News Broadcast Stage.Prognosticators predict a ‘watershed’ year for Art. With the invigoration of the elections just two weeks prior to Basel's commencement and two Hurricane nears misses, South Florida is on a roll," according to Peter Hanna, Mayoral candidate for the City of Hollywood, Florida. “Provided the Region is not washed away by a melt down of glaciers,” quips Climate Change Forum Co-Founder, Max Studennikoff of the 11th CC-Forum in Paris coincidentally coinciding with Art-WeekS ™- Miami. Plans are to produce a live simulcast of the two momentous occasions.“Our ad hoc collaborative sets a stage for a luxurious–immersive-environmentally conscious celebrations. Countless exhibits herald 'the Art Season' from the Palm to the Miami Beaches,“ confirms Carolina Jonez, co-curating the ‘Into the Light’ Health & Wellness Lounge' located in the landmark heartbeat of Wynwood, Zebra Building also serving as the welcoming base camp for forays into the Wynwood District Art Walks.Guests may explore a 'Haute Holiday Marche', Pop-up purveyors of fine artisanal wares, fashion forward designs, demos and tastings by masters of culinary artistry orchestrated by Chef Dannyology and food author Dorrette Darby of Culinary Drip. Art-Weeks serves as a complement of all manner of relevant and collectable art by emerging and world-class artists," according to Douglas Hardin of Eatup.events.“Exhibitors from the four compass points design the buildings 'vanilla boxes' according to their unique aesthetic. Here is an opportunity to embrace collectors eye-to-eye, live, and in real-time. This is where enduring friendships and art-commerce are made,” states Victoria Diaz of BK-B Studios, a celebrity interior– exterior design specialist and Art-WeekS™ on-site Location Manager."Zebra Building is where the Design conscious clientele sip (Mia Café), shop (up-market showrooms) and lick (Cielito ™ gourmet Paletas). Combine in-house amenities with laser targeted marketing, impeccable production values, media and press partners is why collaborators 'flock to participate in Art WeekS ™," confirms David Valero D.V.D., Co-Producer.The Wynwood Building boasts an eclectic mix of Agencies, the University of Miami Alumni Gallery, Gustavo Fernandez Photo Studio and Reno Artisanal Furniture Design. Here is a perfect start-point to indulge ones senses within walking distance of the Wynwood Murals. The ‘golden grail’ is abundant on-site parking,” where Mike Guerrero plans to ‘Book the Basel Bus LIMO for VIP Insider's and AccaArt Excursions’.“An auspicious occasion of all things creative, an estimated 60,000 visitors will converge on Miami’s tranquil mid-Winter shores,” confirms Jeannie Blackwell-Font, Co-Founder with Ignacio Font of CollaboARTive.org. “One thing for certain; Art Fest attendees, participants and guests alike are already invigorated by the portentous election". Whatever the outcome, this year will be an Art Fair like never before!” states Sandra Costa, Interior Design Group and collector of Fine Art for her celebrity clients’, swoon-worthy interiors.Book signings by prominent authors will be framed by an exhibit of the USA's growing roster of banned books. 'Author Talks' are in the 11th hour planning stage with a tentative signing of trice gifted artist, musician and environmental thought leader, Julian Lennon to be joined by Martu Freeman- Parker , Danna Giroux, among others.

Reserve Now - To Exhibit - ART Activation - Eco Fashion - Product - Brand POP-UP's - Close Encounter's Retreat and Lounge Nov. 15-Dec. 15

