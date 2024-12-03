Gardco Offers New byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers

The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate Viscometer is perfect for any R&D Lab seeking to determine the rheological behavior of their samples. byko-visc CP Lite Cone and Plate Viscometer is a simpler, streamlined version with pre-defined speeds according to international standards. Robust tungsten carbide plate with built-in temperature control. Easily lower and lift the cone with the electronic cone lift. Intuitive bayonet coupling ensures simple and reliable switching of cones. No need for recalibration!

Accurate, Repeatable, and Technologically Advanced Line of Precision Viscometers powered by Direct Drive Technology

Our new viscometers are equipped with direct drive technology and electrically enabled up & down controls, ensuring precise and consistent results every time” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company, USA (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries – announces their new offering, the byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers The new line, designed and manufactured by BYK-Gardner USA, make a significant stride in their commitment to quality and precision and include both high-temperature and low-temperature units, each backed by Lite firmware options. They feature a robust direct drive motor as well as an electronic cone lift, ensuring precise and consistent results every time. The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate viscometers require only small sample volumes and can apply high shear rates in a defined measurement geometry, providing absolute viscosity values for comparable and reproducible results.The new product line includes byko-visc CP L (5-75°C), byko-visc CP H (50-235°C) along with fixed speed models byko-visc CP Lite L, byko-visc CP Lite H, additional cones and feature an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. These models are a welcome addition to the viscometers offered at Gardco.com Features● Fixed cone geometries allow for absolute viscosity determination.● Built-in temperature control - eliminates the need for additional thermal systems.● Small (<2 mL) sample sizes save material and reduce cleaning time.● Precise shear rates powered by a robust direct drive motor, ideal for non-Newtonian samples.● Versatile shear measurement for both high and low shear applications with a single instrument.● Quick cone switching without the need for recalibration.● Bayonet coupling for easy and secure cone attachmentWhat sets the new byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers apart from the competition? It’s the exceptional quality, design, engineering, and craftsmanship behind every unit. These technologically advanced instruments offer accuracy, repeatability, intuitive operation, and ease of use.When choosing GARDCO for testing needs, you're selecting from one of the largest varieties of physical test instruments available. GARDCO not only delivers a broad range of high-quality tools, but also provides reliable support and unparalleled service. Whether you're testing paint, coatings, or other materials, GARDCO has the solutions to help you to succeed.About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019 the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

