CABS Health Network Presents the 6th Annual Circle of Care Awards Gala

Community In Motion - Uniting Our Community for Health and Wellbeing

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CABS Health Care Network will host its 6th Annual CABS Circle of Care Awards Gala at Giando’s on the Water, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme, "Community in Motion: Moving Together for Better Health and Wellbeing," highlights CABS’ unwavering commitment to being active in the lives of those they serve. The event will celebrate CABS’ mission of creating vibrant, thriving communities where everyone can access the social and health resources necessary to live their best lives.The evening’s program will be hosted by renowned radio personality Toya Beasley from 94.7 The Block, adding an exciting touch to the celebration.The evening will honor the dedication and hard work of CABS’ caregivers, community partners, and innovators who are instrumental in the circle of care that CABS wraps around the community. These honorees have profoundly impacted the lives of the community's underserved and most vulnerable members.This year’s honorees include:Caregivers who are part of the Silver workforce and have been working with CABS for over 30 years: Yolette Fils; Juanita Daymon; Ana Rosa Lopez; Hazel McLeod; Desiree PilgrimSpecial Recognition: Mary Victor and Patricia Reed—a caregiver and client duo who have worked together for over 16 years. Mary Victor has been with CABS since 2002. Garry Harvey, Client, and community advocate.Community Partner Awards: Officer Rafik Patel – PSA 1; MetroPlusHealth – Roger MillinerPastor Mullery – Beraca Baptist Church (Faith-based Leadership)Innovation Award: HealthFirst – Nora Chaves"Our caregivers and community partners embody the heart of what we do," said Mrs. Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of CABS. "Their commitment to helping others is truly inspiring, and this event serves as a celebration of their contributions. It shows that many people still place helping others as their number one priority."CABS has long been more than just a resource provider. Through innovative activities like chair exercises for seniors, community health workshops, and resource navigation services, the organization empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being.Join us as we celebrate the exceptional work being done across the community, fostering a collaborative spirit toward building better health and well-being for all.For more information about the event or to learn more about CABS Health Care Network, visit CABS Health Network or contact the office at 718-388-0220.About CABS Health Care Network:CABS Health Care Network is dedicated to providing home care, care management services, and community care to our underserved and most vulnerable members. We aim to promote health, well-being, and social engagement through compassionate, personalized care.

