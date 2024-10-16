Jerky Boy CRASHing the System Again: Second Season of the Series Challenges the Weapons Industry

(From the left): Cory DuVal and James Lorinz play two principle roles in the new series Crash the System.

Crash the System Season 2, a series written and directed by one of the two Jerky Boys, Kamal Ahmed, is streaming now on Tubi and Apple TV.

From his Grammy nomination in comedy to exploring new genres, Kamal's career journey has been awe-inspiring. He’s brought to life a dystopian vision that feels unsettlingly close to today’s reality.” — James Driver, the Executive Producer of Crash the System

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE“Crash the System” Season 2, a sequel to the 2022 series “Crash the System” Season” 1, from writer and director Kamal Ahmed , is now officially available for streaming on Tubi and Apple TV . Best known as the creator of "The Jerky Boys," the series marks a shift in Ahmed’s career from his comedic roots to a dramatic storytelling style.Set against the backdrop of a gritty New York underworld, “Crash the System” is a story about a man who becomes a pawn in the weapons tech industry. Uncovering hidden truths unknown to the world, he embarks on a personal mission to combat them. Ahmed has, once again, pushed the boundaries of storytelling, creating a high-stakes drama that serves as an allegory of polarized political systems.“Watching Kamal's career journey from his Grammy nomination in the comedy category to now, with Season 2 of 'Crash the System', has been awe-inspiring,” says James Driver, the Executive Producer of “Crash the System.” “In Season 2, he has fully fleshed out his vision of a modern-day dystopia – one shockingly close to where we are today and to where we are probably headed,” he adds."Crash the System" explores themes of cyber warfare, extraterrestrial beings, personal betrayal, and the chaotic collision of politics and technology. Troubled characters find themselves in different times and distinct universes seeking the truth.Season 2 is now streaming on Tubi and Apple TV.For more information or to schedule an interview with Kamal Ahmed, please contact Kala Jerzy at kala@kalatrestle.com or (646) 286-3168.About Kamal AhmedKamal Ahmed is a filmmaker, comedian, and writer best known for his work with The Jerky Boys, a comedy duo that gained widespread fame in the 1990s. Born and raised in, New York, Ahmed has recently made the transition from comedy to a more serious genre with “Crash the System,” demonstrating his versatility and creativity as a storyteller.

Crash the System Season 2 Official Trailer

