Schools Can’t Do It Alone: Young People Need More Support for Career and Life Preparation, Says New 4-H Survey

Survey accompanies launch of ‘Beyond Ready’ initiative to reach ten million youth

Washington, DC, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. teenagers seek more support to develop essential career, life and technical skills to help them succeed in the future, according to a new survey released by National 4-H Council.

Youth surveyed feel that out of school programs are more likely than school to give them confidence (77% vs. 63% in school) and the ability to manage stress (62% vs. 49%).

Additionally, young people see gaps in their current education as it relates to career pathways, technical skills and preparation for life after high school.

One noted skill gap is in financial literacy, where 41% of teens responded that they want to learn more about money management. Vrishab Nooka, a 17-year-old 4-H’er from North Carolina was one of those youth until he found his passion for finance through 4-H.

“Being a leader of my 4-H club has allowed me to develop excellent public speaking skills, leadership qualities like collaboration and relationship-building, and the ability to think critically to solve problems. These skills are important for any career, and thanks to 4-H, I’ve been able to learn and master them,” said Nooka, who plans to study economics in college.

The survey also shows that while about 70% of 4-H teens surveyed feel prepared to apply both technical and life skills in their careers, about half of all teens surveyed do not. Those skills include:

Ability to understand and use AI tools (57% feel less prepared )

) Math skills (51%)

Data and analytical skills (48%)

Computer and technology skills: (46% )

Leadership and team management (41%)

Ability to manage stress (40%)

“The world is moving fast for our youth and schools can’t do it alone. 4-H is here, in every county and parish, to provide opportunities for all youth to build and practice foundational skills to help them thrive in work and life,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Our goal with Cooperative Extension is simple – to impact 10 million youth so they are healthy, productive and engaged; Beyond Ready to take on any challenge in school, in the workplace, in their communities and in life.”

Other Key Findings:

Overall, teens prioritize financial security and personal fulfillment in their future careers. When looking at their ideal careers, teens say they prioritize opportunities that offer good pay (81%) and benefits (73%) and are in a field they find interesting (80%). They see aspects related to workplace culture, such as mentorship opportunities (49%) and longevity at one company (39%) as less important.

Many industries interest teens, with health, arts and entertainment, and STEM leading the way, while STEM-related fields interest 4-H youth the most. The top five for all teens surveyed are: Health, Healthcare and Wellness (19%) Arts and Entertainment (17%) Engineering (14%) Computer Science and Technology (13%) Science, Research and Development, and Education (10%)



4-H teens surveyed are more likely to have plans for post-high school graduation than their peers: 40% more likely to pursue a college degree 2X more likely to obtain vocational or technical training 2X more likely to serve in the military



Entrepreneurship and reaching lifelong goals are higher for 4-H youth. The data shows that youth in 4-H are more confident in reaching important life goals like starting a business, being debt free, making a difference in their community and contributing to science.

The survey of 1,116 teenagers ages 13-18, including 273 4-H participants, was conducted online by Hart Research and fielded August 27 – September 9, 2024. It accompanies the launch of Beyond Ready, a new initiative set to reach ten million young people through 4-H’s local programming that prepares them for future careers and success in life.

To see the full survey results, click here. Learn more about Beyond Ready. For interview requests, please contact 4hcouncil@ssmandl.com.

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through Beyond Ready, 4-H will increase that number to ten million youth annually. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachment

Yolanda Stephen National 4-H Council 3019612863 ystephen@fourhcouncil.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.