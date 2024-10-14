Former Sullivan County Deputy Court Clerk Indicted, Accused of Tampering with Government Records

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Sullivan County deputy court clerk on felony charges.

At the request of District Attorney General Pro Tem D. Michael Dunavant, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Valerie L. Greene. Dunavant was appointed by the Court to serve as District Attorney General Pro Tem upon the recusal of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus. During the investigation, agents determined Greene, while working as a deputy court clerk, used her position on two different occasions to unlawfully access electronic court records in an effort to seal documents related to her own criminal history.

On October 9th, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment, charging Greene with two counts of Tampering with Governmental Records, two counts of Violation of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial Computer Act of 2003, and six counts of Official Misconduct. Today, she surrendered to agents at the Sullivan County Jail, where she was booked on a $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.