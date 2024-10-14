Hardee’s Teams Up with Special Olympics Virginia

Fundraiser Runs Through Nov. 8

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 30 Hardee’s® restaurants operated by Boddie-Noell Enterprises across the state will partner with Special Olympics Virginia (SOVA) to support athletes with disabilities, enabling them to participate in the 2025 Summer Games held in Richmond. The annual fundraiser asks guests to donate $1, $3, $5 or more to support the athletes through Nov. 8. As a thank you to guests, each guest that makes a donation will receive a coupon sheet featuring discounts on Hardee's favorites to use on the next visit.

Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States, has been partners with Special Olympics Virginia for 44 years, culminating in more than $2 million raised. Boddie-Noell is also a sponsor of the Summer Games, providing meals to approximately 1,200 athletes during the event.

“Our partnership with Special Olympics Virginia is a longstanding one and one that’s extremely important to us,” said Bill Boddie, vice president operations of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. “SOVA does amazing work and we’re proud to support them in all that they do throughout the state of Virginia.”

Boddie-Noell and Hardee’s also partner in the Special Olympics Virginia Training for Life program, by employing persons with intellectual disabilities, some of whom are Special Olympics athletes, and providing a welcome workplace environment that breeds success. Boddie-Noell is the longest standing partner of Special Olympics Virginia. Throughout the partnership of more than four decades, Boddie-Noell customers have supported the annual fundraiser, as well as the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Virginia which unites officers from law enforcement agencies and corrections departments across the state to raise more than a million dollars annually.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It provides them with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

To learn more about the Special Olympics Virginia please visit www.specialolympicsva.org.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 326 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

