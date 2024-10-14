Grupo Bimbo Selected as One of the World’s Best Employers

To determine the list, Forbes and Statista surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporations that have more than 1,000 employees and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world.

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading bakery company, has been recognized for the first time as one of the "World’s Best Employers 2024.” The global edition of Forbes magazine and the research company Statista compiled the list. Grupo Bimbo ranked 744 among the 850 organizations that make up this year's list.

The “World's Best Employers 2024” were selected based on independent surveys conducted and completed in more than 50 countries, resulting in more than 300,000 ratings. The companies listed represent multinational corporations that prioritize employee well-being; promote diversity, equity, and inclusion; offer growth opportunities; and ensure a healthy work-life balance.

Juan Muldoon, Chief People Officer at Grupo Bimbo, commented: "Our company has a unique competitive advantage, which is our human philosophy. At Grupo Bimbo, we see the person as an end, not a means. We want our 152,000 associates to find the tools and opportunities to reach their full potential in each of our different workplaces. By always putting people first, we are working to build a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company."

As part of its sustainability strategy and in line with its purpose of Nourishing a Better World, Grupo Bimbo’s "For Life" strategic initiative focuses on its "Caring for our People" approach. Grupo Bimbo prioritizes initiatives for its associates' safety, health, and well-being, creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment that promotes personal and professional development.

For the full list of the World’s Best Employers 2024, please visit the following link: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 227 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 35 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world with more than 58,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

