First on-market on-premises Project Management with Integrated AI: Easy Redmine Launches Solution in the German Market

Through its Easy AI extension, Easy Redmine not only offers a cloud-based tool but also an on-premises alternative - allowing companies to secure data and protect their intellectual property.

Prague, Czech Republic , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Redmine is an AI-powered project and work management suite, with the option to be deployed on-premises, ensuring unparalleled data protection and control. In the contemporary landscape, data security has never been more critical. Organizations face increasing threats to their intellectual property and sensitive data, making robust security measures a top priority. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape project management, balancing efficiency and security is vital. Easy Redmine, an established provider of project management solutions, is addressing this need by pioneering the first on-market on-premises AI—specifically designed to comply with the strictest security requirements in project management.









Easy Redmine

Headquartered in Prague, Easy Redmine has ambition to make a ground-breaking impact on the German market within small and mid-sized (mittelstand) enterprises that uphold the backbone of the German economy. As stated in a recent article published by Forbes, most small-town populations are employed by mittelstand companies, accounting for over 57% of the workforce and over 34% of national revenues. Mittelstand companies have an opportunity to grow by “thinking bigger about market opportunities, geographic reach, [and] product landscape.” Encouraged to embrace AI and cloud computing, these firms can now adapt to new technologies while preserving their community-centric values. Easy AI’s on-premises software supports this approach, allowing Mittelstand companies to integrate cutting-edge innovations within their existing infrastructure, facilitating scalable growth that aligns with their unique business model.

Not just in Germany but around the world, the drive to work more efficiently has led many companies to embrace AI in their project management processes. Generative AI can streamline operations, offer insights into project progress, and automate repetitive tasks, freeing up valuable time for project managers and teams. However, this efficiency must not come at the cost of data security. For organizations handling sensitive data, choosing between cloud and on-premises solutions is critical. Cloud-based AI offers flexibility but risks external threats, while on-premises AI keeps data within the company's infrastructure, ensuring compliance with data protection rules and maintaining complete data sovereignty.

"Recently, we've encountered the same issue with many of our clients—a large number of them are eager to innovate and automate their processes using generative AI. Yet many hesitate due to concerns about losing control over their data. As a result, they stay with private servers, where they cannot access the latest tools that are often available exclusively in the cloud. We aim to help these companies innovate, regardless of whether they trust the cloud or rely on on-premises solutions," explains Filip Morávek, CEO of Easy Software.

Recognizing the need for secure AI solutions in project management, Easy Redmine has introduced Easy AI—a collection of AI Assistants designed to enhance the daily work of project managers, helpdesk operators, and all application users. For example, it generates a complete project plan based on an uploaded contract or simplifies ticket resolution for helpdesk operators by handling routine tasks and assisting in generating higher-quality responses. The most significant advantage of Easy AI is the choice of deployment possibilities. Whether organizations prefer the flexibility of cloud-based AI powered by GPT-4o or the security of on-premises AI with Llama 3.1, Easy Redmine provides the freedom to choose the solution that best aligns with security needs and operational goals.

“One of the biggest hurdles has been ensuring that AI solutions align with the stringent security requirements of on-premises environments, particularly when it comes to the selection of suitable hardware that meets performance demands at a reasonable price,” says Jan Řeřicha, Head of Product of Easy Redmine. “Further challenges include choosing the appropriate LLM, considering licensing and configuration, ensuring secure data storage using a vector database, and carefully engineering the right prompts. The development of embedding models, integration of these solutions into existing virtual environments, and delivery to clients have also been crucial challenges we faced.” Easy Redmine’s development team has worked to overcome these challenges, resulting in an on-premises AI solution that meets the industry standards for data security. With the choice between a cloud solution with GPT-4o and an extremely secure on-premises alternative featuring the Llama 3.1 model, it offers the flexibility that companies need.



Easy Redmine is an Adaptive Project and Work Management Suite designed to streamline the day-to-day work of technology teams engaged in complex digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives. By seamlessly combining hybrid project and work management, IT service management, and source code management, Easy Redmine redefines technology projects. It enables cross-functional teams—spanning project management, engineering, IT, software development, and helpdesk professionals—to consolidate siloed tools, collaborate effortlessly, and improve margins.

Powered by AI and available both on-premises and as SaaS, Easy Redmine adheres to stringent security standards, including ISO 27001 and ISO 27017, making it ideal for businesses handling sensitive IP and data. Trusted by over 1,000 technology service companies and enterprises worldwide, Easy Redmine is a Pledge 1% company that dedicates 1% of its time, profit, equity, and product to social and environmental initiatives.

