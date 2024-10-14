Prime Performance, Zoom Versatility: Fujifilm Announces FUJINON XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II

Latest Iteration of Popular Lens Brings New Features for Photo and Video Creation

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announces the release of its new FUJINON XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II lens (XF16-55mm II), the next generation of the company’s venerable XF16-55mm zoom lens that debuted in 2015.

“XF16-55mm has always been known as a workhorse; a must have everyday carry lens for professionals and enthusiasts alike,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “XF16-55mm II takes everything our fans loved about the original lens and elevates it to the next level by combining new lens optics, smooth aperture control, and enhanced autofocus, with nods to the reliable go-anywhere form factor that made the original lens such a hit.”

Product Features

Large-Aperture Standard Zoom Lens with Superior Imaging Performance

Capable of content creation at a bright F2.8 aperture throughout the entire zoom range, from wide-angle 16mm (equivalent 35mm focal length of 24mm) to mid-telephoto 55mm (equivalent 35mm focal length of 84mm), XF16-55mm II supports a wide range of still photography genres, including nature, landscape, and portraits, leveraging its high resolution and beautiful, smooth bokeh.

Featuring an 11-group, 16-element configuration that includes 4 aspherical lenses, 1 Super Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lens, and 3 ED lenses, XF16-55mm II maintains image clarity and sharpness from the center to the edges while controlling chromatic aberrations, even when a large aperture of F2.8 is used.

Enhanced ultra-precision manufacturing technology of aspherical lenses reduces ring patterns compared to ring patterns produced by the prior model. This results in smooth, beautiful bokeh that is uniquely different from the original XF16-55mmF2.8 lens.

Achieving a minimum focusing distance of 11.81 inches (0.3m) across the entire zoom range, allowing for close-up photography with a maximum magnification of 0.21x.

Compact and Lightweight Design for Enhanced Mobility

Utilizing the latest lens processing technologies, the size of the lens elements in XF16-55mm II are thinner, resulting in a reduction of the total lens length by approximately 0.433in (11mm) and a volumetric reduction by approximately 37.8% compared to the previous model. The weight has also been reduced by approximately 37.4% to about 14 ounces (410g), ensuring excellent mobility.

Features a dust-resistant, weather-resistant, and low-temperature-resistant construction with 12 sealing points throughout the lens body, along with a fluorine coating on the front element for superior water and smudge resistance. When combined with Fujifilm's weather-resistant mirrorless X Series digital cameras, it provides reliable performance even during extended image-making in nearly all weather conditions.

Enhanced Design for Video Recording

The introduction of an "Aperture De-Click Switch" allows users to toggle between a stepped aperture control for still photography and a smooth, continuous aperture control for video recording, ensuring seamless and intuitive operation[1].

Minimizes focus breathing to provide more consistent framing during focusing.

High-Speed, High-Precision AF with Near-Silent Operation

The adoption of an inner focusing system and lightweight focusing lens elements, combined with a high-speed linear motor, enables rapid and precise autofocus, achieving speeds as fast as 0.02 seconds[2].

Pricing and Availability

FUJINON XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II lens will be available in December 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,199.95 USD and $1,619.99 CAD.

[1] The "Aperture Click Switch" functionality requires a firmware update for compatible camera bodies. Future firmware updates are planned for current models including the FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-H2, FUJIFILM X-T5, FUJIFILM X-S20, and FUJIFILM X-T50.

[2] Based on CIPA guidelines, measured internally using the FUJIFILM X-T4 mirrorless digital camera in phase-detection AF mode with High-Performance Mode enabled, at the wide-angle end.

