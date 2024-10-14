Light in Weight, Rich in Features: Fujifilm Introduces FUJIFILM X-M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The lightest model in the current X Series lineup, new camera designed for content creators on the go

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division, today announces the launch of the latest mirrorless digital camera in its X Series lineup - FUJIFILM X-M5 (X-M5). X-M5 is designed to appeal to emerging content creators that want to use one lightweight and powerful device to make both still and moving imagery. The out of the box usability and intuitive controls provide the solutions this group actively seeks in a content creation tool.

“X-M5 is a tool for the ‘camera curious’,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Its intuitive video functions, Film Simulation Mode Dial, and vari-angle touchscreen LCD comprise a great setup for anyone new to photography or video creation, or even for a seasoned creator who needs a lightweight kit to create on the move.”

Main Features:

Compact and Lightweight Body and Product Design

X-M5 weighs approximately 13 ounces (355g)[1] and measures approximately 4.7 inches (111.9mm) in width, 2.6 inches (66.6mm) in height, and 1.5 inches (38 mm) in depth. The lightweight and compact body -- the lightest in Fujifilm’s current X Series mirrorless digital camera lineup -- makes X-M5 a natural everyday camera.

X-M5 features include symmetrically placed dials on the top of the camera and availability in both silver and black varieties.

Fujifilm’s proprietary Film Simulation Mode Dial is conveniently placed on the left top of X-M5. The camera features a total of 20 Film Simulations, with the eight most popular selections featured directly on the dial, and spaces also reserved for 3 additional favorites as programmed by the user. Users can easily select between these built-in Film Simulation creative modes, making it easier to enjoy a variety of color tones in both still and moving images, all reminiscent of the classic looks of analog film.

Like other Fujifilm cameras in the X Series lineup, X-M5’s mode dial includes AUTO mode, in which the camera automatically recognizes and applies the optimal settings for the scene, allowing even first-time digital camera users to easily create high-quality stills and videos.

High-performance sensor and high-speed image processing engine align to achieve high- image quality and high-performance autofocus (AF)

X-M5 is equipped with the back-illuminated "X-Trans™ CMOS 4" sensor[2] with approximately 26.1 megapixels and the latest high-speed image processing engine "X-Processor 5". This combination allows for high-image quality photography with low power consumption.

The camera features the subject detection autofocus, developed with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, in addition to the existing Face / Eye AF. AI is used to add the ability to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects and drones[3].

The latest AF predictive algorithm provides high tracking performance for moving subjects and high precision AF in low-contrast environments.

6.2K/30P video recording and other extensive video functions

X-M5 can record up to 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit open gate video onto an SD card and supports extensive video functions including 4K/60P and 1080/240P capability.

The camera is equipped with powerful digital image stabilization, effective not only for minor camera shake but also for the movement that occurs when creating video while walking.

For the first time in Fujifilm’s digital camera lineup, three built-in microphones are included in X-M5. Users can choose from four microphone configuration options: surround, front, back, or front and back, depending on the situation. The camera is also the first X Series camera to feature a steady-state noise reduction function, which reduces noise that continues to ring at a certain frequency, such as air conditioning noise.

Vlog mode allows users to change content creation conditions intuitively via selections on the camera’s LCD Screen. Improvements in the number and placement of icons make video recording intuitive. In addition, X-M5’s new "9:16 short movie mode" allows users to create vertical videos, a popular format on various social media networks.

New bit rates of 8 Mbps and 25 Mbps have been added for users to select from the "Media Recording Settings" when creating video content. These options reduce the transfer time to external devices such as smartphones and improve the time required to upload video directly to social media.

Optional Accessories

Cooling Fan "FAN-001"[4] (already on sale - $199.99 USD and $260.00 CAD)

This cooling fan can be attached to the rear panel of the camera body without a cable, supporting long creation sessions where the camera is in use for extended periods, and video recording in high temperatures. Power is supplied to the fan from the camera body.

Tripod Grip "TG-BT1"[5] (already on sale - $199.99 USD and $270.00 CAD)

This grip enhances mobility and camera’s hold while adding tripod functionality. Using the tripod grip, users can comfortably take self-portraits and low angle images comfortably in situations that may otherwise be difficult or impossible. As a tripod, TG-BT1 can be used for a wide range of applications from group images to tabletop stills.

Pricing and Availability

FUJIFILM X-M5 will be available in Silver in November 2024 and in Black in April 2025, at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $799.95 USD and $1,079.99 CAD.

A kit consisting of FUJIFILM X-M5 and FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens will be available at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $899.95 USD and $1,199.99 CAD.

For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-m5/.

[1] Including battery and memory card.

[2] X-TRANS is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.

[3] Set the Subject Detection Setting to “BIRD” when you want to detect insects and to “AIRPLANE” when you want to detect drones.

[4] Compatible models are FUJIFILM X-M5, FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-H2, and FUJIFILM X-S20.

[5] Compatible models are FUJIFILM X-H2S (Ver.3.00 or later), FUJIFILM X-H2 (Ver.1.2 or later), FUJIFILM X-T5 (Ver.1.00 or later), FUJIFILM X-T4 (Ver.1.70 or later), FUJIFILM X-T3 (Ver.4.50 or later), FUJIFILM X-S20, FUJIFILM X-S10 (Ver. 2.60 or later), FUJIFILM X-T30 II (Ver. 1.20 or later), FUJIFILM X-T30 (Ver. 1.50 or later).

Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com

