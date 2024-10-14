Global Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels Market to Reach $794.36 million, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market is experiencing growth due to factors such as Rapid rise in demand for green building and energy-efficient homes, growth in the commercial and residential real estate markets, and increase in spending on home remodeling”

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Types (Wall Panels, and Roof Panels), End User (Construction, and Non-construction), Thickness (Up to 100 mm, 100 to 200 mm, and Above 200 mm): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market was valued at $428.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $794.36 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The market for Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to growth in the commercial and residential real estate market across the globe, fueling market growth. Moreover, the rapid rise in demand for green buildings and energy-efficient homes drives the market growth. However, the budgetary recession in certain regions, on the other hand, is projected to restrain market expansion. Various key players are building their product portfolio by launching new and advanced energy saving panels for residential, commercial, warehouses, and cold storage. In addition, government initiatives for green building and energy-efficient buildings are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $428.9 million Market Size in 2031 $794.36 million CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Types, End User, Thickness, and Region. Drivers Growth in the commercial and residential real estate markets Recovery in the construction industry Increase in spending on home remodeling Opportunities Increase in construction of green buildings Restraint Fluctuation in raw material prices

Segment Highlights

Based on types, the Wall Panels segment dominated the Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions. Wall panels made by EPS provide excellent thermal insulation, helping to reduce energy consumption in both residential and commercial structures. Their lightweight nature, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness further contribute to their popularity in construction projects. Additionally, EPS wall panels offer high durability and moisture resistance, making them ideal for various climates and applications, including cold storage, industrial buildings, and housing. These advantages have propelled the segment's dominance in the market.

Based on end user, the construction segment dominated the Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the growing need for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. EPS insulated panels are widely used in the construction of commercial, industrial, and residential buildings because of their superior thermal insulation, lightweight structure, and ease of installation. The increasing focus on green building initiatives, energy conservation, and reducing carbon footprints has driven demand for these panels in the construction sector. Their ability to provide cost-effective insulation solutions while enhancing structural durability has made them a preferred choice across the industry.

Based on the thickness, the 100 to 200 mm segment dominated the Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to its superior thermal insulation properties and widespread use in construction projects. These panels offer an optimal balance between insulation efficiency and structural performance, making them ideal for commercial and industrial buildings that require energy efficiency and temperature control. Additionally, the 100 to 200 mm panels are preferred in colder climates or for applications requiring higher insulation, contributing to their dominance in the market. Their versatility and cost-effectiveness further boost their demand across various sectors.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of the region, Europe has attained the highest market share for the Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market in 2021 due to the region's strong focus on energy efficiency and stringent building regulations. The European Union's commitment to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions has led to increased adoption of energy-efficient construction materials like EPS insulated panels. Additionally, growing demand for sustainable building solutions, particularly in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, has bolstered the market. The rise in residential and commercial construction activities, coupled with government incentives for green building practices, has further fueled the demand for EPS panels in the region.

Players: -

Armacell

Brucha

E-Pack Polymers Private Limited

Isomec

Jablite

Kamaksha Thermocol

Lattonedil S.P.A Milano

Nucor Corporation

Styrene Packaging & Insulation Ltd.

Tecknopanel

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In February 2022, Nucor Corporation acquired California Steel Industries Inc, a flat rolled steel converter with the capability to produce more than two million tons of finished steel and steel products. It aims to expand its presence in the western region and improve the product portfolio of the company.

