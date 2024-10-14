KnitWarm, Hong Kong’s Sustainable Smart Textile Pioneer and Winner of 70+ International Awards, at Fashion World Tokyo 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnitWarm proudly presents its cutting-edge smart textiles at Fashion World Tokyo 2024, under Hong Kong Pavilion (booth A21-47 & A22-47).







KnitWarm integrates advanced heat-conductive technology with sustainable materials like silver-coated yarn and recycled fibers, offering customizable, targeted warmth directly to the body. By reducing the need for traditional heating methods and disposable heat packs, KnitWarm’s products significantly lower energy consumption and environmental waste, providing a practical solution for personal comfort with sustainability at its core.

Collaboration with Keiko

KnitWarm has recently teamed up with designer Lincoln Szeto, who draws inspiration from the color “Benihi” (Scarlet), symbolizing vitality and warmth. Traditionally used in Japanese silk dyeing, “Benihi” blends natural dyes like safflower and turmeric with scientific methods to achieve its distinct hue. This vibrant color not only carries historical significance but also has physiological effects, stimulating the autonomic nervous system to enhance organ function.

The collection merges Szeto’s unique design aesthetic with KnitWarm’s technology, offering comfort and warmth in a style that reflects the designer’s relaxed yet sophisticated vision. His approach blends creativity, functionality, and technology, delivering garments that exude understated elegance while boosting the wearer’s confidence.

KnitWarm’s Broader Innovation

KnitWarm is also showcasing other groundbreaking projects at the fair, offering attendees a chance to experience its innovative solutions for sustainable and stylish applications.

About KnitWarm

Based in Hong Kong Science Park, KnitWarm leads the smart textile industry with its patented technology, incorporating silver-coated conductive yarn within the fabric to ensure even heat distribution. The company focuses on using eco-conscious materials such as TENCEL etc. KnitWarm’s intelligent heating system, customizable via smartphone app, allows users to precisely adjust temperatures, minimizing energy use. Prioritizing sustainability, style, comfort, and safety, KnitWarm’s washable and durable products set new benchmarks in wearable technology.

https://www.KnitWarm.com/jp

About Lincoln Szeto

Lincoln Szeto is a designer and artist recognized for blending creativity with practicality. His designs reflect subtle elegance and aim to boost the confidence of the wearer. Known for recent accolades including the German Design Award 2024 and Gold at the Muse Design Awards, Lincoln has expanded his artistic expression into hand-drawn illustrations.

https://www.instagram.com/c2lincoln

Enquiry: caroline@ccdickcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e55e172-7206-4ec8-856a-d9306c15389c

KnitWarm, Hong Kong’s Sustainable Smart Textile Pioneer and Winner of 70+ International Awards, at Fashion World Tokyo 2024 KnitWarm proudly presents its cutting-edge smart textiles at Fashion World Tokyo 2024, under Hong Kong Pavilion (booth A21-47 & A22-47).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.