Every day, 37 people die due to drunk driving. Can bartender education make a difference?

Sammamish, Washington, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 37 people die in drunk-driving crashes every day in the U.S. – that’s one person every 39 minutes. In 2022 alone, 13,524 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving accidents, and many more were injured. Tragically, these deaths were entirely preventable. CertsUniversity.com believes that better bartender education can play a crucial role in reducing these numbers

“Alcohol is a substance that impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination, all of which are essential to driving safely,” says the NHTSA. At a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 grams per deciliter (g/dL), a person’s crash risk increases exponentially, which is why it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or higher in every U.S. state.

With DUI rates remaining high, CertsUniversity.comannounced a new range of interactive alcohol server certifications. The company’s new education program is designed to teach bartenders how to monitor alcohol consumption, identify signs of intoxication, and handle difficult situations, such as refusing service to impaired customers.

“Being a responsible bartender is more than just pouring drinks—it’s about ensuring the safety of customers and the public,” said a spokesperson from CertsUniversity.com. “By equipping bartenders with the tools to manage alcohol service responsibly, we believe we can make a real impact in reducing the number of drunk-driving incidents and saving lives.”

With a catalog of informative blog subjects and courser, CertsUniversity.com showcases its steadfast commitment to offering comprehensive resources to help individuals to contribute to a safer community. This approach is highlighted in the licensed training providers’ curated selection of game-based certification courses that were created with the help of state officials to ensure the most relevant content, laws, and practices.

“Understanding the difference between tipsy and drunk can be important for many reasons, from ensuring an individual’s safety to making informed decisions about their continued alcohol consumption. This can be particularly important when it comes to activities like driving, where impairment can have serious consequences,” said a spokesperson for CertsUniversity.com. “Our self-paced courses are tailored to meet state-specific certification requirements and enhance your understanding of safe serving practices. Find your state and start your journey towards becoming a certified alcohol server today.”

All courses are available online and can be completed in under 3 hours. Courses include:

CertsUniversity California RBS Alcohol Server Certification: Responsible Beverage Service training teaches servers to responsibly serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and mitigate alcohol-related harm in California communities.

CertsUniversity Florida Alcohol Bartending Certification: The Florida Responsible Vendor Training in Florida is usually required by insurance companies to obtain liquor liability policies.

CertsUniversity Texas TABC Alcohol Server Certification: The TABC certification includes laws and rules related to alcohol sales in Texas, as well as techniques to prevent sales to minors and intoxicated customers.

Whether a waiter, managing staff that serves alcohol, or aspiring bartender, CertsUniversity.com’s selection of self-paced online courses and in-depth blog help enhance an individual’s understanding of their state’s requirements and safe serving practices, lowering DUIs and creating a safer community.

CertsUniversity.com encourages individuals seeking to achieve their official interactive alcohol server certifications to visit its website today to find the relevant course for their state.

Source: Alcohol-Impaired Driving August 2024 (Revised). NHTSA’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis. U.S. Department of Transportation. 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590

About CertsUniversity.com

CertsUniversity.com is a licensed training provider specializing in official interactive alcohol server certifications. These certifications have been curated with help from state officials across the country to ensure the most up-to-date and relevant teaching materials possible.

More Information

To learn more about CertsUniversity.com and its new range of interactive alcohol server certifications, please visit the website at https://certsuniversity.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/every-day-37-people-die-due-to-drunk-driving-can-bartender-education-make-a-difference/

CertsUniversity.com 228 208th Ave Ne Sammamish Washington 98074 United States +1 (973) 348-5844 https://certsuniversity.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.