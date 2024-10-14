Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Set to Surge, projected to Reach USD 33.5 billion with a CAGR of 14.1% by 2034 | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Camera-captured movies and photos are of higher quality when artificial intelligence (AI) and image signal processing (ISP) engines are combined. It also helps with different item detection, recognition, and classification.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) camera market (인공지능(AI) 카메라 시장) was projected to attain US$ 7.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 14.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 33.5 billion.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized image processing in smartphones, cars, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It has improved the processing, restoring, enhancing, analyzing, searching, and sharing capabilities of cameras and other imaging systems.

AI sensors and processors with extensive processing and memory capacity are combined into AI cameras. These characteristics enable significantly quicker operation of these cameras. AI cameras are also safer and use less energy.

AI cameras can execute regular chores. They are also able to recognize different places and things. AI enables a camera to take pictures and make automated settings adjustments to improve the quality of the photographs.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Manufacturers of smartphones are starting to include AI in their cameras. These cameras use AI to recognize different things and places. They enhance several facets of photography and cinematography, including editing and modifying shooting conditions. This enables people to take stunning pictures devoid of any visual flaws.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones to the Indian market in March 2023. AI-enhanced camera functions are available on the new A series handsets. The introduction of these smartphones is changing the dynamics of the artificial intelligence (AI) photography industry.

AI-enabled surveillance equipment can make it easier to profile and follow people's travels, activities, and behaviors in-depth. Artificial intelligence (AI) in surveillance technologies presents opportunities for customized advertising and marketing.

Market Trends for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cameras

AI-powered thermal cameras with high-performance photography and temperature sensing can improve basic security. These cameras are used in manufacturing, power plants, and the oil and gas industry.

An increase is aiding the research and development of AI-powered thermal cameras in attention to the monitoring of industrial materials and equipment.

The Center for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Norden Communication, a U.K.-based supplier of surveillance equipment, joined up in February 2024 to create AI-powered general-purpose thermal cameras. These cameras are meant for use in various industrial applications as well as security.

Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific held the greatest proportion of the artificial intelligence (AI) camera market in 2023, according to the most recent industry trends. The region's market statistics are driven by the increasing use of AI-powered surveillance systems in the public sector and the rising penetration of smartphones. By 2032, 20% of global shipments are anticipated to come from India, per a Morgan Stanley estimate.

The growing need for AI-powered monitoring systems is driving the artificial intelligence (AI) camera market in North America, according to the most recent research of the market.

ALERTCalifornia, a new monitoring system that use AI to examine live feeds from cameras positioned in fire-prone locations, was implemented by the California fire department in 2023. Disasters can be avoided with the help of this approach.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market: Competitive Landscape

To grow their market share in artificial intelligence (AI) cameras, leading companies are investing on research and development of new features. In order to provide improved monitoring in harsh conditions like fog or smoke, they are combining AI cameras with thermal imaging, which successfully prevents mishaps. The following companies are well-known participants in the global artificial intelligence (AI) camera market:

AV Costar

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Canon Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huddly Inc.

Johnson Controls

LG Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Key developments by the players in this market are:

The vision solutions supplier Hanwha Vision introduced advanced radiometric thermal cameras with AI power in January 2024. These next-generation security gadgets combine temperature sensing, high-performance photography, and state-of-the-art AI without sacrificing fundamental security.

A new AI-powered PTZ camera series called 1 Beyond was introduced in January 2024 by video conferencing solutions supplier Crestron. It consists of four new cameras, each with sophisticated optical zoom technology to maintain pixel quality and image integrity.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Image Sensor

Processor

Memory and Storage

Others

Software

Services

By Technology

Image/Face Recognition

Computer Vision

Motion Detection

Night Vision

Others

By Product Type

Compact Cameras

DSLR Cameras

CCTV Cameras

Dome Cameras

Bullet Cameras

Turret Cameras

Fisheye Cameras

PTZ Cameras

Others (Miniature Cameras, Panoramic Cameras, etc.)

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Intrusion Detection

Smart Farming

Automated Sports Broadcasting

Traffic Management

People Counting

Fall Detection

Hard Hat Detection

Automatic Number-plate Recognition (ANPR)

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail Stores

Towns

Airports/Railways

Highways

Others (Schools, Hospitals, etc.)

Industrial

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

