Orion180 Insurance and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

Melbourne, Florida, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180, a leader in innovative insurance solutions today announced a multi-year partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. The insurance trailblazer and America’s Formula 1 team will commence their multi-year partnership from the team’s home race, the United States Grand Prix, held at the Circuit of The Americas, on October 18-20.



Orion180 has achieved unprecedented growth in the homeowners insurance market through proprietary technology, real-time data, compassion, and transparent underwriting to offer insurance solutions in even the highest-risk regions of the United States. The company provides significant value to customers and agency partners by offering customizable policies and exceptional customer service over the phone and through its easy-to-use MY180 app. Orion180’s unconventional data and customer-driven approach to insurance has earned them a place in the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years and a 4.9-star Google rating across the states it serves.



Orion180 and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have remarkable synergies as challengers in their respective lanes, capable of achieving more by focusing on innovation, efficiency, and performance. As part of the partnership, Orion180’s logo will adorn the VF-24 as well as race suits, and team kit from the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The company will engage in cross-team collaborations and events, and a host of dynamic activations in marquee races across the United States.



“I’m delighted to welcome Orion180, one of the fastest-growing and innovative U.S. insurers, as the latest long-term partner of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “Orion180 understands the value of charting a different course to compete with the top incumbents, something we fully understand competing at the pinnacle of motorsport. We welcome their trust in how we are evolving and look forward to delivering great value to them throughout our partnership.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, a team that perfectly reflects our own path to success and core values of precision, agility and excellence,” said Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180. “We are winning against much larger and better-known brands through our thoughtful, more proactive and innovative insurance solutions that closely mirror what customers need today in a difficult homeowners market.”



For more information on the official partnership between MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Orion180, visit www.orion180.com/HaasF1.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, currently seventh overall in the Constructors’ Championship just three points off of sixth place (34-31pts), returns to home soil for Round 19 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – the United States Grand Prix, hosted at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, 18-20 October.



About Orion180:

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices, enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers with a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and doing business in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Orion180 SelectInsurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana that is approved to provide coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Ohio.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners. Orion180’s vision is to be the global premier provider of insurance solutions. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional insurance experience through innovative technology, unparalleled customer service, and a comprehensive suite of product solutions.



Info – www.Orion180.com



About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team:

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Info – www.haasf1team.com

