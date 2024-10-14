Baker Hughes, Repsol to Develop Next Generation Digital Capabilities Through Leucipa™

Companies will develop new AI-powered processes and workflows to achieve further optimization in oil and gas production



Knowledge sharing will enhance Leucipa’s capabilities

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, and Repsol, a global multi-energy company, announced Monday a new agreement to collaboratively develop and deploy next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities through the Leucipa™ automated field production solution.

Through this strategic collaboration, AI-powered automation workflows will be developed and implemented throughout Repsol’s assets around the globe to unlock new operational capabilities. This collaboration will leverage the shared knowledge, best practices and technical expertise of both companies to optimize production, improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing energy production, and Leucipa enables companies to operate more efficiently to recover more from their assets,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Repsol has long been a trusted collaborator, and their support has helped Leucipa develop into the industry’s most innovative and effective digital production software. We are excited to work together to accelerate the energy industry’s digital evolution.”

Repsol has leveraged Leucipa across their operations since the introduction of the solution, helping to optimize their digital infrastructure and operational capabilities. The memorandum of understanding signed Oct. 11, 2024, will deepen that relationship while also reinforcing Repsol’s position as an industry leader and creating new commercial opportunities for Leucipa.

The Leucipa automated field production solution helps oil and gas operators proactively manage production and reduce carbon emissions. Leucipa focuses first on the specific outcome an operator wants to achieve, harnessing and leveraging data to drive intelligent operations. By automating production processes, Leucipa will reduce inefficiency, ensure more environmentally sound operations, and enable customers to help recover the millions of barrels that would have otherwise remained in the ground.

