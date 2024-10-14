MariMed Commences Cultivation Operations in Mt. Vernon, Illinois Grow Facility

Seedlings Planted In Time for Retail and Wholesale Distribution in Early 2025

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced it commenced operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The first harvest is expected in early 2025, at which time the Company will sell its award-winning Nature’s Heritage flower and concentrates through its retail and wholesale channels throughout the state.



“We are thrilled to commence cultivation operations at our new Mt. Vernon facility,” said Jon Levine, MariMed’s Chief Executive Officer. “Illinois is a fantastic adult-use market and adding flower production is a critical step in our strategy to meet increasing user demand. This expansion strengthens our position in Illinois and furthers our mission of delivering high-quality cannabis products to our customers.”

In addition to cultivation, MariMed’s Mt. Vernon facility houses a state-of-the-art processing kitchen, which began producing a wide range of cannabis-infused products last December. The Company also operates five Thrive dispensaries in Anna, Casey, Harrisburg, Metropolis, and Mt. Vernon. They offer a curated selection of products across its award-winning brand portfolio, including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked soft-baked goods, Vibations hydrating drink mixes, the full suite of its InHouse branded products, and coming soon, Nature’s Heritage flower and concentrates.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

