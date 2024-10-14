HeartFlow to Present Latest Data on AI-Enabled Coronary Artery Disease Management at TCT 2024

Long-term outcomes data from ADVANCE-DK Registry with HeartFlow FFR CT and Plaque Analysis and ongoing clinical studies highlighting CCTA and FFR CT diagnostic pathway to be discussed in six presentations



New data build upon the growing body of clinical evidence supporting non-invasive FFR CT technology and plaque analysis in the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow , the global leader in non-invasive artificial intelligence (AI) heart care solutions, today announced it will present seven-year data from the ADVANCE-DK study, a subset from the larger ADVANCE Registry, which evaluated utility and clinical outcomes of HeartFlow’s AI-enabled FFR CT and Plaque Analysis in clinically stable, symptomatic patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). Data from the ADVANCE-DK study and other clinical studies will be presented at the 36th annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT) conference, which will take place October 27-30, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

“The ADVANCE registry helps us better understand whether more complete revascularization, as defined by FFR CT , is associated with improved long-term cardiovascular outcomes,” said Campbell Rogers, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Medical Officer of HeartFlow. “Three-year data from this registry confirmed that patients with both abnormal FFR CT and high plaque burden had two-and-a-half to three times greater risk of adverse cardiac events compared to patients with only abnormal FFR CT or high plaque volume. We are excited to present seven-year data and build on our body of evidence demonstrating FFR CT and AI-enabled plaque assessment as non-invasive approaches which can help physicians better quantify CAD risk in their patients.”

At TCT, HeartFlow will also present:

Late-breaking data evaluating the capacity of FFR CT and coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) to rule out significant lesions in high-risk non-ST elevation acute coronary syndromes (NSTE-ACS).

and coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) to rule out significant lesions in high-risk non-ST elevation acute coronary syndromes (NSTE-ACS). Data from FUTURE-AS, an international, prospective, multicenter registry of patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) referred for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) being assessed for CAD with CCTA and FFR CT .

. New data from FASTTRACK-CABG, a single-arm, multicenter, prospective study assessing safety and feasibility of bypass surgery in patients with complex CAD solely based on CCTA combined with FFR CT .

. Data highlighting the value for pre-procedural planning of combining FFR CT , virtual percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and myocardial mass.

, virtual percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and myocardial mass. Analysis of initial FFR CT -based virtual PCI for pre-procedural planning in the U.S.



Details of each presentation are as follows:

Title: Completeness of Revascularization by FFR CT and Long-term Prognosis in Stable Angina: A Seven-Year Follow-up of the ADVANCE-DK Registry

Presenter: Kristian Taekker Madsen, M.D., Ph.D.

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 7:30-8:45 AM EDT

Session: TCT WorldLink Forum: Best Global Research in Coronary Imaging

Location: Presentation Theater 3, Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Title: TCT 288: Comparative Analysis of FFR Derived From CCTA, Murray Law-Based Quantitative Flow Ratio and Quantitative Flow Ratio at Sequential Side Branches in Patients With Complex CAD: Insights From the FASTTRACK CABG Study

Presenter: Kotaro Miyashita, M.D.

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 9:00-9:50 AM EDT

Session: Moderated Abstracts Station 2

Location: Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Title: TCT 172: Usefulness of FFR CT to Exclude Hemodynamically Significant Lesions in High-Risk NSTE-ACS

Presenter: Georgios Tzimas, M.D.

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Time: 4:00-5:30 PM EDT

Session: Moderated Abstracts Station 2

Location: Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Title: TCT 830: Feasibility and Utility of Anatomical and Physiological Evaluation of Coronary Disease With Cardiac CT in Severe Aortic Stenosis (FUTURE-AS Registry)

Presenters: Abdul Rahman Ihdayhid, M.D., Ph.D.

Moderators: Philippe PM Garot, M.D., Marie-France Poulin, M.D.

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 8:00-9:00 AM EDT

Session: TAVR and CAD - 1

Location: Moderated Abstracts Station 5, Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Title: TCT 221: Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography-Guided Bifurcation Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Role of FFR CT Virtual PCI and Myocardial Mass for Pre-Procedural Planning

Presenters: Pedro Carvalho, M.D.

Moderators: Hector M. Garcia-Garcia, M.D., Ph.D., John J. Lopez, M.D.

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 2:00-3:00 PM EDT

Session: Anatomy-derived Coronary Physiology – 2

Location: Moderated Abstracts Station 2, Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Title: TCT 96: Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Initial US Experience With FFR CT -Based Virtual PCI for Pre-Procedural Planning

Presenters: Pedro Carvalho, M.D.

Moderators: Louis A. Cannon, M.D., Christopher Irobunda. M.D.

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 9:00-9:56 AM EDT

Session: Novel Percutaneous Techniques

Location: Moderated Abstracts Station 6, Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C)

Heartflow invites attendees to a lunch symposium, “Utilizing Coronary CTA & HeartFlow AI to Non-Invasively Assess Anatomy, Physiology and Plaque,” led by a panel of well-respected physicians including Ziad A. Ali, M.D., Suzanne J. Baron, M.D., Nick Curzen, M.D., Jimmy Lee Kerrigan, M.D. and Akiko Maehara, M.D. The symposium will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 12:30-1:30 PM EDT in the FDA Theater, Innovation & Exhibit Hall (Halls A-C).

About HeartFlow, Inc.

HeartFlow is transforming precision coronary care with the only AI-powered, non-invasive integrated heart care solution across the CCTA pathway. As the pioneer of FFR CT , which is now supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline, HeartFlow continues to advance the diagnosis and management of CAD. HeartFlow’s suite of non-invasive technologies includes its FFR CT Analysis, RoadMap™ Analysis , and Plaque Analysis . More than 500 peer-reviewed publications have validated our approach and more importantly, our technologies have helped clinicians diagnose and manage over 250,000 patients. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com .

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

media@heartflow.com

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

nlaudico@heartflow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.