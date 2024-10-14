MDxHealth to Present Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

and Corporate Update on November 6

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, November 6, 2024, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 14, 2024 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Title:



MDxHealth Presents Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: November 6, 2024 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-844-825-9789

Belgium: 0800 38 961

The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506

United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064







Conference ID: 10193602 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1692944&tp_key=8f9b7ff5cf

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

MDxHealth



info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

