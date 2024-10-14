Massachusetts Hiker Rescued from Franconia Ridge

CONTACT:

October 14, 2024

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, October 12, at approximately 1:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker between Mount Lincoln and Mount Lafayette on the Franconia Ridge Trail, 4.2 miles from the trailhead. Conservation Officers and volunteers responded to the Old Bridle Path Trailhead in Franconia Notch. Rescuers had difficulty getting to the trailhead with traffic congestion on I-93 so the first rescuers didn’t start up the trail until after 3:00 p.m.

The solo hiker had suffered a lower-leg injury that was preventing her from continuing. Passing hikers had contacted 911 to report the incident, as the injured hiker’s phone had spotty service. The injured hiker was having difficulty staying warm with winds at 60–80 mph and temperatures in the thirties on Franconia Ridge. This placed the wind chill in single digits.

An AMC crew of two was dispatched from AMC Greenleaf Hut and arrived with the hiker just before 5:00 p.m. They were able to get her to a somewhat sheltered area and place her in a sleeping bag until the rescue team arrived at around 6:00 p.m. By 6:20 p.m., the 4.2-mile carryout commenced involving around 25 rescuers. The rescue team took a short break at Greenleaf Hut where they arrived there at 9:00 p.m., and they eventually arrived, without incident, at the trailhead at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 13.

The hiker, identified as 33-year-old Anna Meier of Boston, Massachusetts, had planned a solo hike of the 9-mile Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path Loop. She had departed at 8:00 a.m. and had summited Little Haystack and Mount Lincoln on Franconia Ridge. As she descended from Mount Lincoln towards Mount Lafayette, she slipped, causing the injury to her lower leg. She initially tried to hobble along the trail but soon realized that she would not be able to continue and complete the 4.2 miles to the trailhead. Meier was transported from the trailhead by personal vehicle for evaluation of her injury.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.