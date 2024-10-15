Just in time for Christmas! Holiday Fairy Book Catia's Christmas Gift Available NOW

Catia’s Christmas Gift is the perfect fairy story for children, teaching them about the value of how to open their hearts and give to others.

The new early reader, festive holiday tale is perfect for everyone and is the 6th book in the top-selling 2024 series Fairies of Harmony Grove.

I love Christmas, and most of my very favorite memories of the holidays are of the times I snuggled with my own children, and grandchildren, to read them a great book.” — Author Mary Brodsky

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebel Books Press is thrilled to spread some Christmas “share” and announce the launch of beloved children’s author Mary Brodsky’s new Christmas fairy book, Catia’s Christmas Gift. The new early reader, festive holiday tale is perfect for everyone from infancy to 100 and is the 6th book in the top-selling 2024 series Fairies of Harmony Grove.Parents, grandparents, children, and toddlers will delight in this gorgeous tale, illustrated by renowned artist Jeni Tomlinson. Every page is bursting with brilliant colors and characters, and the story continues the legacy of author Mary Brodsky’s kindhearted, educational content, with an enduring message of kindness and responsibility for children and adults of any age.“I love Christmas, and most of my very favorite memories of the holidays are of the times I snuggled with my own children, and grandchildren, to read them a great book,” said author Mary Brodsky. “It is such a treat to share these happy, meaningful fairy stories with families everywhere.”Catia’s Christmas Gift is the perfect fairy story for children, teaching them about the value of how to open their hearts and give to others. This wintery wonderland brings the unique, diverse world of fairies who come together in an unforgettable classic that you can share with your children and grandchildren.Catia’s Christmas Gift is available wherever books are sold. Here are two handy links to the book: Amazon and Barnes and Noble The new Fairies of Harmony Grove series by author Mary Brodsky includes ten fairy books including Dew Falls Lightly; Zee Works Alone; Aqua Swims Away; Kelli Kicks It Up; Calli Finds Focus; Catia’s Christmas Gift; and upcoming books Luna Lights Up; Asha Brings Wisdom; Peep Ruffles Feathers, and Carisma Means Love.To learn more or order special bulk orders, email editor@RebelPressBooks.com.About Mary BrodskyMary Brodsky is a mother, grandmother, wife, and author. This beloved children's book author is famous for her stories focusing on diverse characters, and stories that are out in the world, spreading a message of kindness, diversity, and sweetness.Mary Brodsky has written and published ten books to date in her new Fairies of Harmony Grove Series, each featuring characters from a wide diversity of cultures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.