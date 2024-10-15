New Global Consortium Addresses Menstrual Discrimination in Nine Countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Caribbean

Consortium held community event, press conference, and reception with distinguished guests to mark historic launch in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, NIGERIA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to resources, services, and products to positively experience menstruation in a dignified, empowering, safe, and healthy manner should be a basic human right.

Yet, 500 million people face menstrual discriminations that limit their capacity to live fulfilling lives, often because they live in communities, cultures, or environments that stigmatize menstruation.

With funding from the Agence Française de Développement’s Support Fund for Feminist Organizations, Equipop, Fòs Feminista, Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation, and PSI-Europe launched Sang pour Sang Uni.e.s pour la Dignité, a consortium-led project that aims to challenge the systemic drivers of menstrual discrimination in nine countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

This new consortium increases resources for feminist organizations that provide women, girls, and individuals with the information, services, products, infrastructure, and supportive environment to exercise their right to menstruate with dignity.

On launch day, the consortium visited a school to engage in dialogue about menstrual health and dignity, held a press briefing on promoting a positive narrative about menstruation, and convened civil society leaders, key government ministries and agencies, and private sector organizations at a high-level reception at the Institut Français in Abuja, co-hosted with the French Embassy and Agence Française de Développement.

“The Agence Française de Développement is proud to support the consortium in their efforts to strengthen capacities and resourcing for women's rights and feminist organizations. This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in mobilization for menstrual dignity globally,” said Xavier Muron, Country Director, Agence Française de Développement.

“Shifting menstruation from taboo to an issue for public health and rights will help break down negative menstrual beliefs. We stand in solidarity with feminist organizations in the countries covered by the project who are at the forefront of the struggle to bring about a profound and lasting transformation of the patriarchal norms that stand in the way of gender equality and bodily autonomy. We will support their actions to integrate menstrual dignity into public policies and ensure that this right is recognized as a fundamental human right for all,” said Floriane Klinklin Acouetey, Project Lead, Equipop.

“No one should be denied access to resources to safely experience menstruation or shamed for taking care of their bodies. The impacts are harmful and far-reaching, from poor sexual and reproductive health outcomes to discrimination at work and school. This consortium project helps achieve a future where everyone has the right, freedom, and tools to express their bodily autonomy and make informed decisions about their health without interference from society or the government,” said Giselle Carino, Chief Executive Officer, Fòs Feminista.

“Through this consortium, we can strengthen the leadership and voice of women and girls from the global South in the call for a dignified menstruation. We are excited to be in coalition with global South organizations and ensure not just an end to menstrual discrimination but a world where dignified menstruation is achieved,” said Radha Paudel, Founder, Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation.

"The fact that more than 35 percent of the world population lacks the necessities to experience a healthy and safe menstruation is closely linked to discriminatory policies and practices that hinder access to affordable menstrual products, good healthcare and safe water and sanitation facilities. This project presents novel opportunities to address these structural barriers by directly working with feminist groups and social enterprises that can advocate and promote menstrual health and dignity across various actors and sectors. We are proud to be part of this endeavour to improve the reality of people who menstruate,” said Odette Hekster, Managing Director, PSI-Europe.

Fòs Feminista and its partners remain committed to seeking menstrual equity so all women, girls, and gender-diverse people can thrive.

