Slip Disc Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The slip disc market has shown substantial growth in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $7.99 billion in 2023 to $8.53 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.7%. This increase can be attributed to a growing elderly demographic, rising awareness of spinal health, sedentary lifestyles coupled with poor posture, advancements in minimally invasive surgical options, and broader health insurance coverage.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Slip Disc Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The slip disc market is expected to see solid growth in the coming years, projected to grow to $11.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include improved healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research and development, enhanced availability and effectiveness of physical therapy and rehabilitation services, a rising emphasis on chronic pain management, and a preference for non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments. Key trends consist of advancements in imaging technologies, innovations in medical devices and surgical techniques, adoption of robotic-assisted spine surgery, artificial disc replacements, and the growth of telemedicine and digital health solutions.

Growth Driver of The Slip Disc Market

The increasing number of spinal cord injuries is expected to stimulate the growth of the slip disc market. Spinal cord injuries involve damage that can lead to loss of function, such as mobility or sensation, often resulting in conditions like slipped discs. The incidence of spinal cord injuries is on the rise due to more frequent motor vehicle accidents, sports-related injuries, and falls. As the number of individuals experiencing spinal cord injuries grows, so does the demand for treatments and interventions related to slipped discs.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Slip Disc Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the slip disc market are Medacta International SA, Hitachi Ltd., General Electric Company, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Stryker Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, NuVasive Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Corin Group, Precision Spine Care, BioSpine Institute, Vertebral Technologies Inc., Captiva Spine Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Slip Disc Market Size?

Companies in the slip disc market are focused on developing biologic patches designed to advance treatment options and improve patient outcomes. These regenerative tissue scaffolds promote the healing and repair of damaged intervertebral discs using biological materials and growth factors, offering innovative solutions for patients.

How Is The Global Slip Disc Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Thoracic Herniated Discs, Lumbar Herniated Disc, Cervical Herniated Discs

2) By Diagnosis: Physical Examination, Nerve Conduction Test, Imaging Tests

3) By Medications: Therapy, Surgery

4) By Application: Hospital Use, Clinic Use, Household, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Slip Disc Market

North America was the largest region in the slipped disc market in 2023. The regions covered in the slip disc market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Slip Disc Market Definition

A slip disc is a medical condition where an intervertebral disc in the spine bulges or herniates, pressing on nearby nerves. This displacement of the disc's inner gel-like core through a weakened outer layer can result in symptoms such as back pain, leg pain, numbness, or weakness in affected areas, necessitating proper diagnosis and management.

Slip Disc Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global slip disc market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Slip Disc Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on slip disc market size, drivers and trends, slip disc market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

