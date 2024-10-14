Logistics Automation Market to Surpass $147.4 Billion by 2030 | Mecalux, S.A., Jungheinrich AG, Knapp AG

Logistics Automation Market

By organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Increase in e-commerce, development in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and enhanced efficiency and workforce safety drive the global logistics automation market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $49.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in e-commerce, advancements in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and improved efficiency and workforce safety have boosted the growth of the global logistics automation market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones and greater demand for warehouse automation from developing countries are expected to open new opportunities in the future.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5810 Labor shortages are currently being faced across the globe, which in turn is creating the demand for warehouse automation. Moreover, companies in emerging countries such as China and India, are also adopting automation in warehouse to get ahead of labor shortage. For instance, in 2022, Cainiao Network Technology built the largest unmanned warehouse in Southeast Asia for Thai courier Flash Express. This unmanned warehouse can process 6,000 parcels a day and this can rise to 20,000 a day during peak season. Henceforth, greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries is the factor that will be creating new growth opportunities for logistics automation market during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐆𝐖 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐁𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐤𝐮 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐱, 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐊𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩 𝐀𝐆Based on organization size, the global logistics automation market is segregated into SME, and large enterprises. Large enterprises are utilizing automated material handling technology for several processes such as categorization and moving heavy items, or containers within warehouse. In addition, autonomous mobile robots are also being utilized to move materials from picking area to order packing area within the warehouse. For instance, in January 2022, DHL supply chain announced $15 million investment in robotics solutions from Boston Dynamics to further automate warehousing in North America. Boston Dynamics will equip DHL facilities with “Stretch”, which is a robot designed to automate unloading process in distribution centers.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a1749adc80fceb9c145ad44cfbb3e34c The significant factors impacting the growth of the logistics automation market comprise improved efficiency & workforce safety, growth in e-commerce, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and advancements in robotics technologies. Moreover, factors such as high initial investment, are expected to be hampering the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging economies are expected to create new growth opportunities for the logistics automation market during the forecast period.By application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of stacker cranes, automated guided vehicles, and pallet conveyor systems. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5810 By region, the global logistics automation market size across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5810 North America is expected to dominate the global logistics automation market owing to growth in e-commerce and adoption of automation solutions as a result of labor shortages in the region. Moreover, adoption of robots in the region has been observed, which is expected to create demand for automation solutions and in turn is anticipated to contribute in the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group partnered with Grubhub to operate delivery robots on college campuses in the U.S. Moreover, in 2020, Hyundai Motor Group acquired controlling interest in Boston Dynamics with the aim of advancing robotics and mobility.

