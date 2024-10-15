Global Congenital Heart Defect Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Congenital Heart Defect Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The congenital heart defect devices market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.72 billion in 2023 to $2.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in healthcare awareness campaigns, increasing number of heart defect screening programs, growth in medical device regulations, increasing prevalence of congenital heart defect, and increase in the risk of organ failure.

The congenital heart defect devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing clinical trials, a surge in the geriatric population, an increasing prevalence of congenital heart defects, rising government support and funding, and an increasing number of specialized medical centers. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, digital health technologies, personalized medicine, 3D printing technology, and wearable devices.

The increasing number of minimally invasive procedures is expected to propel the growth of the congenital heart defect devices market. Minimally invasive procedures involve performing surgical interventions with small incisions or through natural body openings, often using specialized tools and techniques to minimize trauma and enhance recovery.

Major companies operating in the congenital heart defect devices market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Medtronic plc., Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Masimo Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Stereotaxis Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Ventracor Limited, Syncardia Systems LLC, On-X Life Technologies Inc., Occlutech Holding AG, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Response Biomedical Corporation, Xeltis AG, Procyrion Inc., Heartstitch Inc., Cardia Inc., OSYPKA Medical GmbH

Major companies operating in the congenital heart defect device market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as transcatheter treatment options, to improve the efficacy and safety of interventions for congenital heart defects. Transcatheter treatment refers to a minimally invasive medical procedure used to treat various heart conditions, including congenital heart defects, without the need for open-heart surgery.

1) By Device Type: Catheters, Pacemakers, Single-Chamber Pacemakers, Dual-Chamber Pacemakers, Biventricular Pacemakers, Leadless Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Biventricular Devices, Implanted Cardiac Loop Recoders, Other Device Types

2) By Defect Type: Atrial Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect, Atrioventricular Septal Defect, Tricuspid Atresia, Truncus Arteriosus, Other Defect Types

3) By End user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Academic And Research Institute, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the congenital heart defect devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the congenital heart defect devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The congenital heart defect devices market consists of sales of septal occluders, heart valves, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) devices, and bioprosthetic devices. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Congenital Heart Defect Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on the congenital heart defect devices market size, congenital heart defect devices market drivers and trends congenital heart defect devices market major players, congenital heart defect devices market competitors' revenues, congenital heart defect devices market positioning, and congenital heart defect devices market growth across geographies. The congenital heart defect devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

