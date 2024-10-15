Dental Prosthetics Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Dental Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental prosthetics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $8.16 billion in 2023 to $8.95 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This historical growth can be linked to rising dental expenditures, increased per capita spending on dental care, heightened demand for dental implants, advancements in implant technology, industrialization, and expanding mass production capabilities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Prosthetics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental prosthetics global market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $13.02 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rise in dental insurance coverage, increasing disposable incomes, the emergence of ceramic alternatives, the escalating costs of precious metals, and changing consumer preferences. Key trends expected in the forecast period include technological innovations, the development of smart prosthetics, minimally invasive procedures, the use of advanced materials like high-strength ceramics and IoT, as well as the integration of smart devices.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Prosthetics Market

The increasing demand for cosmetic dental treatments is expected to propel the growth of the dental prosthetics market going forward. Cosmetic dental treatments are procedures designed to enhance the appearance of teeth and smiles, focusing on aesthetics rather than functionality. The demand for cosmetic dental treatments is gaining traction due to rising awareness of oral aesthetics, advancements in dental technology, a greater emphasis on personal appearance and self-esteem, and the increased availability of affordable treatment options. Dental prosthetics enhance cosmetic dental treatments by restoring the appearance and function of teeth, improving overall smile aesthetics, and boosting confidence.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Dental Prosthetics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Glidewell Laboratories, Planmeca Oy, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Merz Dental GmbH, Amann Girrbach AG, SprintRay Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Yamahachi Dental Mfg. Co., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Polident D.O.O., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Amt Medical SRL, Dentatus AB, Acero Crowns, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Dental Prosthetics Market Size?

Leading companies in the dental prosthetics market are utilizing hybrid ceramic resin to address the increasing demand for customized, durable, and efficient dental solutions. This composite material merges ceramic and polymer components to deliver restorations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also strong and long-lasting in dental prosthetics.

How Is The Global Dental Prosthetics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed Dental Prosthetics, Removable Dental Prosthetic

2) By Product Type: Abutments, Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Other Product Types

3) By Material Type: Ceramics, Cement, Composites

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratory, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dental Prosthetics Market

North America was the largest region in the dental prosthetics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental prosthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Dental Prosthetics Market Definition

Dental prosthetics are artificial appliances designed to substitute for missing or damaged teeth, improving both functionality and appearance. These devices are tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient, enhancing aesthetics and chewing capability. The main goal of dental prosthetics is to enable individuals to eat, speak, and smile confidently while also protecting the health of the remaining teeth and jaw.

