Pisanchyn Law Firm Publishes New Article Discussing the Legal World and AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) applications have proliferated, their use in court filings has raised concerns among judges about accuracy and reliability. AI offers attorneys an automated means of handling a wide variety of tasks, but its application in legal settings is still evolving.

In a recent court order, U.S. District Judge Karoline Mehalchick, presiding over the trial of seven defendants, required participants to disclose any AI tools used in document preparation. She also mandated that they identify which segments of the documents were generated by AI. Furthermore, anyone using AI must attest that a human has reviewed and checked the accuracy of the AI-prepared content under penalty of court sanctions.

“Increased use of Artificial Intelligence, particularly Generative AI (including, but not limited to, OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Bard), in the practice of law raises several practical concerns,” Mehalchick wrote. “These include the risk that AI might generate legally or factually incorrect information or create unsupported or nonexistent legal citations.”

Attorney Michael Pisanchyn described Mehalchick’s order as “cutting-edge.” He explained that AI-powered tools, like AI Chatting, allow users to respond to emails by pasting the original message and typing in their desired response. The platform even offers options to adjust the tone of the email to sound more professional or friendly.

Pisanchyn also noted that AI helps his firm summarize medical records and double-check case overviews, especially when reviewing large volumes of documents for demand letters. “Our new case-management system includes an AI feature that summarizes notes and medical records,” he said.

Having won numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and tens of millions in settlements, Pisanchyn is at the forefront of incorporating technology into his legal practice. However, he stressed that AI has limitations, especially in areas where human intuition and emotion are critical. “In certain professions, AI will be immensely useful,” he said. “But nothing can replace the human touch. Human thoughts and feelings are essential when making arguments—you have to consider who the judge is, who the defense lawyer is, and who your client is.”

While Pisanchyn believes AI could be beneficial for tasks like drafting documents such as wills and contracts, he’s cautious about its use in areas that require human interaction. “When it comes to engaging with another human being, AI will have a harder time catching up because of the human component that can’t be fully understood or replicated by a machine,” he added.

