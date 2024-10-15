Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Deep Learning Chipset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deep learning chipset market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.43 billion in 2023 to $9.47 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the increasing demand for processing large amounts of data efficiently, the rise of cloud computing, advancements in AI-driven applications, government funding, and the advancement of AI frameworks and libraries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Deep Learning Chipset Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The deep learning chipset market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $25.17 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by the expansion of autonomous systems, the advent of 5G technology, an increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, the growing adoption of IoT, and rising demand for vehicles. Key trends in this period include developments in neuromorphic computing, the customization of AI hardware, a focus on energy-efficient AI solutions, advancements in AI-driven healthcare devices, and the adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Deep Learning Chipset Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Deep Learning Chipset Market

The increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to propel the growth of the deep learning chipset market in the future. IoT devices are tangible objects integrated with sensors, software, and various technologies that allow them to connect to the internet and share data with other devices and systems. The rise in IoT adoption is driven by decreasing sensor costs, advancements in AI, a growing demand for automation, and the proliferation of smart devices and 5G networks. IoT devices produce large volumes of data that are essential for training deep learning models, which deep learning chipsets process efficiently to enhance AI capabilities. These chipsets are designed for high-speed processing, facilitating real-time analysis and decision-making crucial for various applications.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Deep Learning Chipset Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, INSPUR Co. Ltd., Cambricon Technologies, Rockchip, Cerebras Systems Inc., Mythic, Habana Labs Ltd., BrainChip Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Deep Learning Chipset Market Size?

Leading companies in the deep learning chipset market are concentrating on creating advanced products, like deep learning processors, to boost computational efficiency and enhance processing speeds for intricate AI applications. These deep learning processors are specifically designed to accelerate the computational tasks associated with deep learning and employ multi-layered neural networks to analyze substantial volumes of data.

How Is The Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Other Types

2) By Technology: System-On-Chip (SOC), System-In-Package (SIP), Multi-Chip Module, Other Technologies

3) By Compute Capacity: High, Low

4) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Energy, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Deep Learning Chipset Market

North America was the largest region in the deep learning chipset market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the deep learning chipset market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Deep Learning Chipset Market Definition

A deep learning chipset is a specialized hardware unit created to efficiently execute the complex calculations needed for deep learning algorithms. These chipsets are tailored for managing large-scale matrix operations and processing high volumes of data, which are essential for training and inferring neural networks.

