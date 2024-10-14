Zero Emission Vehicle Market Expanding at a Healthy 21.1% CAGR, To Reach a Value of USD 1,201.76 Billion by 2031 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Zero Emission Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Vehicle Class, by Price, by Vehicle Drive Type, by Top Speed : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The global zero emission vehicle market was valued at $182.83 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,201.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of zero emission vehicles is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. It is primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution. In a number of countries and states, transport is cited as the main source of greenhouse gases and (GHG) and other pollutants. Thus, zero emission vehicles are utilized that emit less pollutants than other vehicles and can be referred to as carbon neutral or semi zero-emission vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, BYD Company Limited partnered with British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero emission battery-electric buses. An initial firm order for 45 buses was agreed at the same time, with delivery commencing in 2022. The leading players operating in the zero emission vehicles market are 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬-𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐳 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀𝐆, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 (𝐆𝐌), 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐍𝐈𝐎, 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐎𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐰𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐖𝐌 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐗𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐥𝐤𝐞', 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬.In addition, the zero emission vehicle industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and business expansions to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Also, the imminent launch of zero-emission vehicles worldwide in transportation sector is expected to reshape the commercial vehicle industry. For instance, in December 2021, General Motors announced expanding of GM's technology platforms to provide EV technology beyond its own portfolio & applications to meet the broad range of commercial customers & organizations.Factors such as surge in concern about environmental pollution, stringent regulations by governments on vehicle emission norms, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient & high-performance vehicles supplement the growth of the market. However, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements and proactive government initiatives are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the zero emission vehicle market. 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market. Governments of different regions have announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. It also resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world. Also, the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the automotive sector on a global level, which in turn leads to considerable drop in automotive sales, insufficiency of raw material, and others. Many small and big players in the automotive sector are witnessing issues such as halt of production activities, mandated plant closures by the government, and others.However, various industry leaders in the automotive sector are making considerable efforts in restructuring their supply chain and production line for delivery of critical medical supplies. In addition, amid pandemic many different players are trying to devise different approaches in order to keep up with the condition by using zero emission vehicles for medical supplies as it provides affordable transportation with excellent maneuverability with zero emission. For instance, Omega Seiki Mobility recently launched Rage+frost, a refrigerated load carrier three-wheeler, which is specifically designed for vaccine, pharmaceutical, and food delivery in these hard times. To conclude, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the overall automotive industry and thereby zero emission vehicle industry as well.However, it's been predicted that tough the sales of zero emission vehicles were hampered due to the pandemic for a short term, the industry is set to bounce back with the higher growth than that of the previous years, owing to consistent rise in fuel prices and rise in concerns toward environmental pollutions coupled with provision of the subsidies by various governments. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, solar vehicles segment dominated the global zero emission vehicle market in 2021, in terms of growth rate.On the basis of vehicle class, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the price, the luxury segment is the highest contributor to the zero emission vehicle market in terms of revenue.By vehicle drive type, the rear wheel drive segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of top speed, the above 100 to 125 MPH segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period. 