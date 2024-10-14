CNH to release 2024 Third Quarter financial results on November 8

Basildon, October 14, 2024

CNH (NYSE: CNH) will release its 2024 Third Quarter financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 p.m. CET) on the same day. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Q3_2024

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website (www.cnh.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

