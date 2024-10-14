Body Contouring Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.30 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.9%

Body Contouring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The body contouring devices market has grown rapidly in recent years. It is forecasted to expand from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8%. The body contouring devices market growth is driven by increased awareness of aesthetic procedures, rising disposable incomes, expansion of medical aesthetic clinics, demand for non-invasive procedures, and positive outcomes in cosmetic treatments.

The body contouring devices market is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $3.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising obesity rates, technological innovations in devices, an increasing aging population, integration with other aesthetic treatments, broader geographic reach, a heightened focus on body image, and enhanced clinical evidence. Major trends include advancements in non-invasive technologies, personalization and customization, integration of artificial intelligence, the rise of combination treatments, increased use of wearable technology, the expansion of at-home devices, and a focus on safety and minimal downtime.

The global rise in obesity is expected to fuel the growth of the body contouring devices market in the coming years. Obesity is a medical condition marked by an excessive accumulation of body fat that significantly impacts overall health. The rise in obesity cases is linked to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, genetic influences, and environmental factors promoting calorie-dense diets and inactivity. Body contouring devices offer non-surgical solutions to target excess fat and reshape the body, enabling individuals to enhance their appearance and manage obesity's effects while complementing lifestyle changes and supporting health objectives.

Key players in the body contouring devices market include AEON Technologies Inc., AbbVie Inc., Cynosure Inc., Hologic Inc., Galderma S.A., BTL Industries Ltd, InMode Ltd, Lumenis Ltd, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Medytox Inc., Venus Concept Inc., Candela Corporation, Sientra Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Sinclair Pharma plc, Sciton Inc., Fotona d.d., Miramar Labs Inc., Elitone Inc., Cavitation Technologies Inc., BioElectronics Corporation, Nouvag AG

In the body contouring devices market, firms are emphasizing technologies such as laser energy and muscle stimulation to improve fat reduction and muscle toning treatments. Laser energy effectively targets and breaks down fat cells, while muscle stimulation uses electrical impulses to induce muscle contractions, enhancing muscle tone and strength.

1) By Type: Non-invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices, Invasive Devices

2) By Applications: Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing, Cellulite Treatment, Nonsurgical Skin Tightening, Liposuction, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the body contouring devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the body contouring devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Body contouring devices target fat deposits and tighten skin to enhance body appearance, commonly used in cosmetic clinics to help individuals achieve a toned physique and improve self-confidence.

