PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 14, 2024 Tolentino lauds PH's strong performance at the Asian Kickboxing Championship Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Monday hailed the strong performance of the Philippines at the recently concluded Asian Kickboxing Championship held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Tolentino, the President of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP), said that the 16 medals won by the Filipino kickboxers in the regional competition "shows our athletes' skills, heart, and huge potential in the sport." Jovan Medallo led the team by clinching two gold medals, while Hergie Bacyadan, Gina Araos, and Carlo Von Buminaang won one gold medal each. Tolentino cited Bacyadan, who bagged the gold in the women's 70 kilogram K1 division, for displaying her versatility by excelling in four different combat sports. He noted that Bacyadan, who previously represented the country in boxing in the Paris Olympics, was also a former world champion in vovinam, and world silver medalist in wushu. "Given sufficient training and support, Filipinos can be very competitive in combat sports, as Hergie Bacyadan has continuously proven," the senator noted. Meanwhile, the country's silver medal was delivered by Honorio Banario, the former ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion who is making a comeback to active competition via kickboxing. The Philippine team also clinched 10 bronze medals in the regional championships, a qualifying event for the 2025 World Games to be held in China. Tolentino has been actively promoting kickboxing nationwide, particularly to the youth. The sport is one of the featured events at the annual Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games. 16 medalya ng Pilipinas sa Asian Kickboxing Championship, pinuri ni Tol Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang matagumpay na kampanya ng koponan ng Pilipinas sa katatapos na Asian Kickboxing Championship na isinagawa sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ayon kay Tolentino, Pangulo ng Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP), ang 16 medalyang napanalunan ng bansa sa kompetisyon ay "nagpapatunay sa galing, puso, at potensyal ng atletang Pilipino" sa larangan ng kickboxing. Pinangunahan ni Jovan Medallo ang koponan matapos magkamit ng dalawang gintong medalya, habang sina Hergie Bacyadan, Gina Araos, at Carlo Von Buminaang naman ay nagwagi ng tig-isang ginto. Inihalimbawa ni Tolentino si Bacyadan, nagwagi ng ginto sa women's 70 kilogram K1 division, dahil sa pagpapamalas ng angking husay sa apat na iba't ibang combat sports. Aniya, huling itinaas ni Bacyadan ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa women's boxing sa Paris Olympics. Bago nito ay naging world champion din sya sa vovinam, at world silver medalist naman sa wushu. "Kung may tamang training at suporta, malaki ang potensyal ng ating mga atleta sa combat sports. Ito ang patuloy na pinatutunayan ni Bacyadan," saad ng senador. Samantala, nakamit ni Honorio Banario, dating ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion, ang pilak sa men's 75-kilogram K-1 division. Nagwagi rin ng 10 bronze medals ang mga Pinoy kickboxer sa kumpetisyon, na magsisilbing qualifier para sa 2025 World Games na isasagawa sa China. Matagal nang itinutulak ni Tolentino ang sport na kickboxing, partikular sa mga kabataan. Isa ito sa mga regular na event sa taunang Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.