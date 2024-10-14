$2.4+ Billion Neurorehabilitation Market: Remote Services Drive Growth Potential CAGR (2024–2030): 8.3%

Neurorehabilitation Market size, share, demand, growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The neurorehabilitation market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, thanks to technological advancements, increased awareness, and rising neurological disorders worldwide. Overcoming challenges like device costs and workforce shortages, and capitalizing on emerging trends like telerehabilitation, will be key to unlocking its full potential.The neurorehabilitation market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by advances in technology and a growing prevalence of neurological disorders. Below are the key insights and factors shaping the market:𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10461 Market Overview• Market Size (2020): $1,097.69 million• Projected Market Size (2030): $2,451.25 million• CAGR (2021–2030): 8.3%Neurorehabilitation Devices and Applications• Purpose: Aids recovery from nervous system injuries and minimizes functional impairments.• Common Uses: Physiotherapy and enhancing the quality of life for patients.• Applications: Treatment of brain stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and cerebral palsy.Market Drivers• Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: Brain strokes, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis are on the rise globally.• Increased Awareness: Growing public awareness of neurorehabilitation devices.• Funding for R&D: Greater investment in research and development for innovative solutions.• Product Approvals: Regulatory authorities are approving more neurorehabilitation devices, expanding the available treatment options.Market Challenges• High Costs: The expensive nature of neurorehabilitation devices hampers wider adoption.• Skilled Workforce Shortage: A lack of trained professionals limits the market’s potential growth.Emerging Opportunities• Telerehabilitation: Increasing demand for remote rehabilitation services offers new avenues for market expansion.• Asia-Pacific Growth: The region is projected to experience the fastest growth due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income.Segmentation Highlights• By Application:• Brain Stroke: The leading segment, driven by the growing incidence of stroke.• Other Disorders: Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injury also contribute to market demand.• By End User:• Hospitals: Dominated the market in 2020, and demand continues to grow due to comprehensive patient care services.• Rehabilitation Centers and Clinics: Additional end-users benefiting from the growing adoption of neurorehabilitation technologies.Regional Insights• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by a surge in neurological conditions and the increasing geriatric population.• North America and Europe: Maintain substantial shares due to technological advancements and well-established healthcare systems.Key Players• Notable Companies:• Bionik Laboratories Corp.• Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.• ReWalk Robotics Ltd.• Neuro Rehab VR• NeofectThese companies are driving innovation and competition in the global neurorehabilitation market by investing in research, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10461

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.