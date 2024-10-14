2024 Mortuary Equipment Market Surges Past $1.6B: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rises by 2031

Mortuary Equipment Market Surges Past $1.6B: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rises

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mortuary equipment market has seen consistent growth due to increasing mortality rates and advancements in body transportation and preservation systems. The mortuary equipment market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in automated technologies, the increasing number of deaths due to chronic diseases, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10456 Key trends and data points include:• Market Valuation:• 2021: $863.8 million• 2031 (projected): $1.6 billion• CAGR: 6.5% (2022-2031)• Function of Mortuary Equipment:• Used for proper handling and investigation of deceased bodies.• Primarily used in morgues, hospitals, and mortuaries.• Equipment includes body transporters, cadaver trays, embalming workstations, refrigeration units, and more.Market Segmentation1. By Product:• Body Transporters & Trays: Dominated the market, driven by rising mortality rates and improved transportation solutions.• Autopsy Tables: Expected to grow due to an increase in deaths from chronic diseases and cancer.• Refrigerators & Freezers: Critical for storing bodies for legal and medical procedures.2. By Type:• Manual Equipment: Largest segment due to high demand for body bags, stretchers, and mortuary washing units.• Automated Equipment: Forecasted for significant growth due to rising demand for advanced automated solutions.3. By End User:• Hospitals: Largest contributors to market revenue due to increased adoption of advanced technologies.• Forensic Labs: Projected to grow due to the rising number of criminal investigations and accident-related deaths.Regional Insights• North America: Held the majority market share in 2021, driven by the presence of private hospitals and advanced technological adoption.• Asia-Pacific: Expected to see high growth due to increasing population, cancer cases, and overall mortality rates in emerging economies like China and India.Key Market Players• Major Companies:• Barber of Sheffield• C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c• Ferno-Washington Inc.• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.These companies focus on developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demands of the mortuary industry.Growth Drivers• Rising global mortality rates.• Increased demand for postmortem analysis in forensic labs.• Technological advancements in body preservation and transport.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10456

