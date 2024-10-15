Rahmad Hawkins Releases New Book, Sharp and On Point: Steps to Creating Your Own Success in the Workplace

Rahmad Hawkins’ new book, Sharp and On Point: Steps to Creating Your Own Success in the Workplace Hawks Nest Publishing Logo

Discover the roadmap to career success in Rahmad Hawkins’ new book, offering fresh strategies for professional growth

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rahmad Hawkins, corporate professional and author, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his new book, Sharp and On Point: Steps to Creating Your Own Success in the Workplace , on November 13, 2024. This practical guide offers insightful advice for individuals eager to unlock new levels of success in their professional and personal lives.Written for professionals seeking career advancement or those feeling stuck, Sharp and On Point draws from Hawkins’ varied experiences as a security guard, teacher, dishwasher, and corporate professional. His book gives readers a fresh and practical perspective on navigating today’s competitive workplace.“I wrote this book for anyone who has felt like they were being overlooked or held back,” Hawkins shares. “ Sharp and On Point offers actionable steps for people to take control of their careers and progress on their terms.”Tailored for a broad audience of 25-45-year-olds interested in career development and leadership, Sharp and On Point blends personal stories, practical strategies, and real-world insights.Praise for Sharp and On Point:“The insights and personal experiences you’ve shared are not only inspiring but also incredibly practical. I believe they will resonate deeply with professionals on their journey to becoming better in their fields and leading more fulfilling lives.”— Irit Eizips (Chief Executive Officer & CCO, CSM Practice)“‘Always be the light you wish to see in others.’ This quote shifts the focus from blaming others to taking personal responsibility to be our best.”— Kelly Tyan (EMPOWER 2X Best-Selling Author | Top 100 Podcaster)Key Features of Sharp and On Point:• A step-by-step roadmap for career and personal growth• Strategies for overcoming workplace obstacles and navigating office politics• Guidance on identifying career opportunities and accelerating advancement• Tips on balancing self-improvement with professional responsibilitiesHawkins' work will resonate with professionals across industries who are ready to advance in their careers and unlock their full potential.About the AuthorRahmad Hawkins is a seasoned corporate professional with a passion for leadership and personal development. With over 14,000 LinkedIn followers and a broad career background, Hawkins brings relatable experiences and insightful strategies to his writing. Through his book, he aims to inspire others to succeed on their own terms.Book Details:• Title: Sharp and On Point: Steps to Creating Your Own Success in the Workplace• Release Date: November 13, 2024• Format: Paperback, eBook, Hardcover• Available at: Amazon• Website: https://saopbook.com/

