Celesta by Reyhan Tuncer Wins Bronze in A' Hospitality Product Awards

Celesta

Artisanal Craftsmanship and Timeless Elegance Unite in Award-Winning Tableware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of hospitality products design, has announced Celesta by Reyhan Tuncer as the Bronze winner in the Hospitality, Restaurant and Catering Products Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design approach behind the handcrafted plate, setting it apart as a noteworthy achievement within the industry.Celesta's recognition by the A' Hospitality Product Awards holds significance for both the hospitality industry and discerning customers seeking elevated dining experiences. The design's seamless blend of traditional artisanship and contemporary aesthetics aligns with the evolving demands of the market, offering a fresh perspective on tableware that enhances the presentation of culinary creations while adhering to the highest standards of quality and functionality.What sets Celesta apart is its meticulous attention to detail and the unique story behind its creation. Crafted using age-old techniques, each plate features a distinctive concave shape, a bold black exterior, and the unparalleled durability of fine stoneware. The handcrafted nature of the design ensures that every piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art, reflecting the skill and dedication of the artisan behind it.The Bronze A' Design Award for Celesta serves as a testament to Reyhan Tuncer's commitment to pushing the boundaries of tableware design while honoring the rich heritage of craftsmanship. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence that elevates the dining experience for customers worldwide.Reyhan Tuncer, the visionary designer behind Celesta, brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for minimalism, functionality, and storytelling to the realm of tableware design. Her collaboration with ID Fine, a brand that shares her professional ethos, has resulted in a groundbreaking product that seamlessly merges tradition and innovation, contributing to the advancement of the hospitality industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Celesta design at:About Reyhan TuncerReyhan Tuncer is a seasoned design professional from Turkey with over a decade of experience in various domains. Specializing in the tableware industry, she has garnered international recognition for her innovative designs that prioritize minimalism, functionality, and the narrative behind each product. As an Industrial Designer and Product Manager at ID Fine, Reyhan continues to contribute to society through her creations, enhancing everyday experiences and elevating aesthetic standards.About ID FineID Fine, a family-owned porcelain manufacturer established in 1972, brings its passion for the art and craft of tableware to the HoReCa industry. With a team of experienced professionals dedicated to creating high-quality, stylish pieces that elevate the dining experience, ID Fine offers a unique mix of tradition and innovation. From classic, timeless designs to modern, on-trend creations, the brand upholds the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship while bringing a fresh perspective to the world of porcelain tableware.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Hospitality, Restaurant and Catering Products Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, and cultural relevance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://premiuldesign.com

