PT Integrity Indonesia Earns Accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)

PT Integrity Indonesia Earns Prestigious Accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) to join elite background screening firms

This comprehensive review underscores PT Integrity Indonesia’s commitment to adhering to best practices in all aspects of its operations.” — Bayu Utomo

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT Integrity Indonesia has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first background screening provider in Southeast Asia to receive accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). This prestigious recognition reflects the company’s commitment to upholding high standards across its services.The accreditation process was thorough, encompassing six key areas: Information Security, Legal and Compliance, Client Education, Third-Party Service Providers, Verification Services Standards, and Business Practices. This comprehensive review underscores PT Integrity Indonesia’s commitment to adhering to best practices in all aspects of its operations.Since its establishment in October 2001, PT Integrity Indonesia has built a strong reputation as a trusted business consultancy, operating across Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and providing services throughout the Asian region. The local team’s deep understanding of each country’s unique cultures and conditions allows them to tailor their offerings to meet the specific needs of clients in various industries, including banking, financial services, oil and gas, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and more.Additionally, their employment screening platform, Prisma, enhances service offerings by allowing clients to manage their screening processes easily. With features such as an Applicant Portal, access level management, and the ability to conduct screenings across multiple entities and countries, Prisma offers a seamless experience. The platform also supports bulk data uploads and delivers real-time results, streamlining the entire process for improved efficiency.This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of PT Integrity Indonesia's team, whose efforts were instrumental in navigating the challenges of the accreditation process, including time zone differences with the accrediting body.However, their journey does not end with this accreditation. Moving forward, PT Integrity Indonesia remains committed to upholding these high standards through continuous monitoring and periodic recertification, ensuring ongoing compliance with industry benchmarks.For more information about their services or to learn how they can assist organizations, please contact them at:Contact Information:Email: info@integrity-asia.comPhone: +62 21 769 82 77Interested parties can also follow Integrity Asia on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.