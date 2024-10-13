PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 11, 2024 Tolentino lauds cooperatives for empowering communities, supporting national development Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Friday lauded the country's cooperatives by citing their distinct role in empowering communities and supporting national development. Tolentino was the guest speaker at the celebration of National Cooperatives Month held in Bacoor City, Cavite, where cooperatives from different localities across the province converged to kick off the month-long festivities. Bacoor officials led by Mayor Strike Revilla and Vice Mayor Rowena Bautista Mendiola, along with cooperative development officials of the province welcomed the senator, who was accompanied by his son, Jeb Isaac Tolentino. The senator also toured the booths showcasing top products of Cavite cooperatives, ranging from coffee to fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. In his speech, the senator shared the progress of the Senate bill seeking to establish the Cooperative Development Bank of the Philippines. Tolentino was one of the senators who strongly supported the passage of the measure when the latter was taken up at a committee hearing in the Upper Chamber last week. The senator likewise shared his plan to file a bill that would lay down the framework for the setting up of Internet Service Cooperatives. "If there are cooperatives that provide electricity and water, then the same framework can be used to deliver another important utility, internet services, which has become a basic need of our people," he noted. He added that the creation of internet service cooperatives can particularly serve small, far-flung, and isolated communities that are not being serviced by big internet service providers. Finally, the senator affirmed his support for cooperatives engaged in fishing and farming, two of the most important sectors in rural development. "I was in Sta. Cruz, Zambales last week to oversee the turnover of ten units of 32-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) to local fisherfolk cooperatives," Tolentino recalled. The senator is also the principal author of Senate Bill 1589, An Act Instituting Agricultural Cooperativism in the Philippines, which seeks to accelerate the creation of cooperatives in the farming sector.# Mga kooperatiba, kinilala ni Tolentino sa kanilang kontribusyon sa kaunlaran ng mga komunidad at pambansang ekonomiya Kinilala ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang mga kooperatiba ng bansa, partikular sa kanilang ambag sa pag-unlad ng mga komunidad, gayundin ng pambansang ekonomiya. Si Tolentino ang panauhing pandangal sa selebrasyon ng National Cooperatives Month na ginanap sa Bacoor City, Cavite, kung saan nagtipon ang mga kooperatiba mula sa iba't ibang lokalidad sa buong probinsya noong Biyernes. Mainit na sinalubong nina Mayor Strike Revilla, Vice Mayor Rowena Bautista Mendiola, at mga pinuno ng kooperatiba ng lalawigan ang senador, na sinamahan ng kanyang bunsong anak, si Jeb Isaac Tolentino. Binista rin ng senador ang exhibit na nagtatampok sa mga pangunahing produkto ng mga kooperatiba ng Cavite - kabilang ang kape, mga prutas at gulay, at dairy products. Sa kanyang talumpati, nag-ulat ang senador sa pagsulong ng panukalang batas sa Senado na naglalayong magtatag ng Cooperative Development Bank of the Philippines. Ibinahagi rin ni Tolentino ang plano nyang maghain ng sariling panukala para sa pagtatatag naman ng Internet Service Cooperatives. "Kung may kooperatiba na naghahatid ng elektrisidad at tubig, maaari ring magtatag ng kooperatiba na nakatuon naman sa internet, isang mahalagang utility na pangunahing pangangailangan na rin ngayon," paliwanag ni Tolentino. Dagdag nya, maaaring magsilbi ang internet service cooperatives sa mga maliliit at liblib na komunidad na 'di naaabot ng serbisyo ng malalaking internet service providers. Bilang panghuli, muling idiniin ni Tolentino ang kanyang mahigpit na suporta sa mga kooperatiba sa pangingisda at pagsasaka - dalawang mahalagang sektor aniya sa progreso ng kanayunan. "Ako ay bumisita sa bayan ng Sta. Cruz, Zambales noong isang linggo para namahagi ng sampung 32-meter fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) sa mga kooperatiba ng mga mangingisda roon," paglalahad nya. Pangunahing may-akda rin si Tolentino ng Senate Bill 1589, An Act Instituting Agricultural Cooperativism in the Philippines. Layunin ng panukala na pabilisin ang pag-oorganisa ng mga kooperatiba sa sektor ng agrikultura.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.