Sweater Weather Self-Care with the Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash Collection

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With sweater weather here, Olay ’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash is just what you need, designed specifically to transform your daily shower into a luxurious spa experience. With its buttery texture and rich, creamy lather, this body wash not only pampers the senses but also delivers intense hydration for dry skin during the colder months.



In a recent survey conducted by Olay, it was revealed that a significant number of women with dry skin do not believe their current body care products provide adequate moisture in winter. Understanding this challenge, Olay has crafted the Indulgent Moisture Body Wash to deliver essential hydration and softness.

This dual-phased formula is infused with Vitamin B3 Oil Serum & Shea Butter Crème, ensuring hydration that lasts for up to 24 hours. It’s also available in five luxurious scents, including Rose and Cherry Crème, Mango and Vanilla Orchid, and more. Olay’s commitment to quality and care continues to shine through with this premium offering, making it easier than ever to love your skin.

Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash is $12.99 and available at major retailers and online.

For more information, visit Olay.com .

Contact email: info@presleymedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.