ShangHai Taste’s Plano Opening Receives Rave Reviews and Media Buzz

ShangHai Taste’s open kitchen provides diners a firsthand look at the art of dumpling-making Chef Jimmy Li shares ShangHai Taste’s culinary expertise with viewers on ABC's Good Morning Texas ShangHai Taste 109 Legacy Dr, Plano Texas

ShangHai Taste Opens, Delights Plano: Renowned chef Jimmy Li's Shanghainese restaurant debuts in Plano, offering an authentic dining experience

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " ShangHai Taste , the renowned Shanghainese restaurant helmed by James Beard semi-finalist Chef Jimmy Li, has made a successful debut in Plano, Texas, after the overwhelming success of its Las Vegas locations. The grand opening drew enthusiastic diners, resulting in long lines and high demand.In the days following the opening, Chef Jimmy Li was invited to showcase ShangHai Taste’s signature dishes on ABC ’s Good Morning Texas, a testament to the restaurant's excitement and positive reception. The spotlight didn’t stop there—The Dallas Morning News also featured an in-depth article celebrating the restaurant’s authentic Shanghainese flavors and its rapid rise in popularity.The Plano community has enthusiastically embraced ShangHai Taste, leaving rave reviews on Yelp and flooding social media with praise. The long wait times, reminiscent of its Las Vegas locations, are a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to delivering meticulously crafted dishes that transport diners to the streets of Shanghai.About ShangHai Taste:Known for its expertly crafted xiao long bao (soup dumplings) and sheng jian bao (pan-fried dumplings), ShangHai Taste brings the artistry of traditional Shanghainese cooking to every dish. Led by Chef Jimmy Li, a Shanghai-born culinary expert, the restaurant uses fresh ingredients and time-honored techniques to offer a true taste of Shanghainese culture.Location: 109 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75023(469) 814-0270Social Media:Instagram @ShangHai_TasteX @ShangHaiTasteFor media inquiries or to make a reservation, please visit our website or connect with us on social media.

