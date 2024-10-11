To His Excellency Mr. Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Tunisia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to enhance and strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your responsible activities for the welfare of the friendly Tunisian people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 11 October 2024